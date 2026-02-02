Savannah Guthrie's mother missing in Arizona

The disappearance of Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother is being investigated as a crime, as Arizona authorities say they know the missing “didn’t just walk out.”

Nancy Guthrie, 84, went missing Saturday night from her home in the Catalina Foothills, just outside of Tucson, Arizona.

Her disappearance is being investigated as a crime, as Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Guthrie was “limited in mobility” and “did not leave on her own.”

“Nancy Guthrie is of great sound mind; this is not dementia related. She is as sharp as a tack. Her family wants everybody to know that this is not somebody that just wandered off,” Nanos added.

He also warned that Guthrie takes medication that if she does not take in 24 hours “could be fatal.”

Nancy Guthrie is missing in Tucson, Arizona, and is considered a 'vulnerable adult' ( Pima County Sheriff's Department )

Authorities have shifted from a search operation to a crime scene, Nanos said.

“I hope we find her safe and sound, but we can’t ignore what’s in front of us,” Nanos said, noting authorities encountered aspects of “grave concern” during their search of Guthrie’s home.

Savannah Guthrie was absent from her show Monday morning. During the episode, co-host Jenna Bush Hager said that her co-host’s mother is without medication, “that she needs for survival.”

Guthrie’s family has issued a statement: “We can confirm this is a missing persons case, and the family is working closely with local law enforcement.” Guthrie has an older sister, Annie, and brother, Camron, a pilot with the Air National Guard.

Nancy Guthrie is described as being 5 feet five inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Office. Anybody with any information is asked to call the sheriff’s office on 520-351-4900.