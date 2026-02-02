Savannah Guthrie misses Today show after 84-year-old mother reported missing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Savannah Guthrie was absent from the Today show Monday after her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing in Arizona.

Savannah’s co-hosts Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin introduced the “deeply personal story” on the show, sharing a statement from their colleague written on behalf of her family.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” she said. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.

“We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900.”

Footage was then shown of Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos speaking to reporters, saying, “This is very concerning to us. … She has no cognitive issues at all, she’s very alert [and] of sound mind.”

open image in gallery Nancy Guthrie has been declared missing in Arizona ( Pima County Sheriff's Department )

open image in gallery Savannah Guthrie thanked fans ‘for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support’ in a statement ( Instagram/@savannahguthrie )

She was reported missing at noon on Sunday and aspects of the scene at her home prompted “grave concern,” Nanos said.

He confirmed that foul play is not being ruled out and that drones, aircraft and dog teams, loaned from Customs and Border Protection forces, are being deployed.

He told reporters at a press conference that “concerning evidence” had been found, which prompted homicide investigators to be drafted in.

“This one stood out because of what was described to us at the scene and what we found and located just in looking at the scene,” he said, although he did not elaborate on what officers had uncovered.

“We hope we find her safe and sound, but we are very concerned,” he added.

Tom Winter, who covers crime and security for NBC, joined Melvin and Jones to break down the significance of Nanos’s statement.

“What they found there led them to this point where they thought this was something that required their urgent attention,” Winter said.

“They were able to get out helicopters last night that use infrared cameras. They’ve got drones up. They’ve enlisted the help of the Customs and Border Protection — obviously, not too far from the border there in Mexico. They have some special resources. The FBI is also aware of this case as well.”

Nancy was last seen on the evening of January 31 at her house near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue in Catalina Foothills, Arizona. She is described as being 5 feet five inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Office.

Guthrie has featured on episodes of the Today show in the past.

“When I was in my 30s, I really wished to be married and to be a mom, and things just did not happen that fast for me,” Savannah told viewers during a Mother’s Day segment in 2023.

“And my mom’s confidence that I would be a mom — even as the years ticked by and ticked by and ticked by — meant so much to me.

“She said, ‘Of course you’ll be a mom, and you’re going to be a wonderful mom,” Savannah continued. “And for her to have that confidence and faith was so meaningful to me.

“It got me through some really hard times.”