Today show host reveals ‘new voice’ after surgery

Today's Savannah Guthrie gives health update following vocal cord surgery
  • Today host Savannah Guthrie is recovering from vocal cord surgery to remove nodules and a polyp, which had caused her voice to be scratchy.
  • She made a virtual appearance on Today, debuting her new voice and confirming the surgery was successful in fixing her previous vocal issues.
  • Guthrie is still on vocal rest but is permitted to speak for five to ten minutes every hour as part of her recovery process.
  • She announced her plans to return to the show next Monday, following an absence of a few weeks for her recovery.
  • Before her full return, Guthrie will appear on Friday to share a story about her surgery experience and recovery journey.
