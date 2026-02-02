Savannah Guthrie’s mother was ‘abducted’ from her home while she slept: sheriff

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Today show star Savannah Guthrie’s mother is believed to have been abducted from her home while she slept, according to Arizona authorities.

"I believe she was abducted, yes,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told CBS News Monday. "She didn't walk from there. She didn't go willingly.”

Nancy Guthrie, 84, vanished from her home in the Catalina Foothills, just outside of Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday night.

Nanos said earlier Monday at a press conference that police believe Nancy was a victim of a crime.

open image in gallery Today show star Savannah Guthrie’s mother is believed to have been abducted from her home while she slept, according to Arizona authorities ( Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

“We believe now, after we’ve processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime,” Nanos said.

The sheriff continued: “She is very limited in mobility. We know she didn’t just walk out there, that we know. There are other things at the scene that indicate she did not leave on her own, we know that.”

Despite Nancy being treated as a “vulnerable adult” due to her age, Nanos made clear that she is “as sharp as a tack.”

“Nancy Guthrie is of great sound and mind, this is not dementia related. She is as sharp as a tack. Her family wants everybody to know, this is not somebody that just wandered off,” Nanos added.

This is a developing story...