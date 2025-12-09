Jenna Bush Hager’s Today co-anchor announced 11 months after Hoda Kotb’s departure
Sheinelle Jones returned to ‘Today’ in September, four months after her husband’s death
Jenna Bush Hager’s new Today show co-anchor has been announced a year after Hoda Kotb left the show.
Sheinelle Jones will join Hager as her permanent co-host on the 10 a.m. show, now called Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, starting January 12.
“Today I am so thrilled to announce that I found my forever friend and we are going to start a brand new journey in January,” Hager said through tears during Tuesday’s live show. “There’s nobody I would rather sit next to.”
Jones said in a pre-recorded segment: “I don’t know whether to laugh or cry or scream.”
The new co-anchor, who was also in tears, joined Hager on the show and reflected on her departure from the show earlier this year due to the death of her husband.
“You could not write this script,” Jones said. “When I came back from leave, I talked about fighting for your joy — this is what that looks like.”
Jones added that Kotb called her Monday night and gave her 45 seconds of “wisdom that changed me” and told her this was the “best decision.”
“It’s going to be better than you could ever imagine,” Kotb told her.
She added that it feels like the massive career move was orchestrated by her late husband, Uche Ojeh: “It feels divine.”
Ojeh died in May at age 45 from an aggressive form of brain cancer.
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments