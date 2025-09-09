Today Show cast shake up as long-time contributor announces departure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A longtime member of the Today Show cast has announced her departure from the show.

Donna Farizan revealed on Monday’s episode of Jenna & Friends that she would be pursuing other professional opportunities after spending 12 years with Today.

“A year ago, I launched a series called Own Your Power where I challenged myself to speak my truth,” she said while sitting on a couch next to Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie. “And now, after 12 years with Today, I'm challenging myself to spread my wings beyond the show to see what new and exciting awaits me professionally.”

She then read aloud a letter to herself as clips from her time on Today played, as Farizan reflected on what she learned.

“Dear Donna, the time has come to start my next chapter. The unknown can be scary, but it's also exhilarating, so let's embrace it,” the letter began. “Since I started college and had my heart set on television, I didn't know where the road would lead, but I knew to follow my curiosity and spark.”

open image in gallery ‘I'm challenging myself to spread my wings beyond the show to see what new and exciting awaits me professionally,’ Farizan said ( Getty Images )

“I created a path that taught me lessons, lessons that expanded my growth as a human being. I paved the way for the show to try new mediums, learn to tell stories in my own style, and made new friends along the way. Discomfort is usually a catalyst for growth. So I shouldn't be afraid to jump because it's only the part before I take the jump that I fear. But the bigger the leap, the bigger the shift in perspective and the more resilient I become. Today, we're fearless.”

She continued, saying that during her time at NBC, she pushed herself to grow and wants to keep doing so. Farizan also spoke about the mentors she gained throughout her time at 30 Rock, emphasizing the roles they played in her success.

open image in gallery ‘We love you. Our whole staff has joined because you are part of our family,’ Bush Hager (middle) said about Farizan ( NBC )

“The world of TV and content can sometimes feel overwhelming because there is no roadmap. But I am so grateful to have gone to the School of Kathie Lee Gifford, the School of Hoda Kotb, and the School of Jenna Bush Hager, because now it's time for me, Donna Farizan, to create my own map,” she said.

“Today has been my home away from home because of the friendships I've made, the memories I'll take and the enthusiasm I've received from the constant of the show, the remarkable viewers, those who tune in every day and motivate all of us to own our power. The biggest joy of this chapter in my life has been the viewers I've met along the way. Success is a team sport, and this is the team I've built. So I'll go take these lessons with me, spread my wings, and remind myself that I can always fly back to say hi.”

Farizan first started at Today in the 2010s when she was an intern while attending George Washington University. She returned with a full-time position upon her graduation when she was 21.

Bush Hager praised her colleague after she shared the news, letting her know that she appreciated all the work she had put in and would be welcomed back.

“We love you. Our whole staff has joined because you are part of our family,” she said. “You will always be part of our family. As you said, this is your home. You are welcome back whenever, but we cannot wait to see what the future has in store for you.”