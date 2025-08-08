Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dylan Dreyer had a special day with her son Calvin at work.

The 44-year-old meteorologist brought her son to the set of Today and documented his experience. In an Instagram post shared Friday, she included a picture of herself and Calvin posing on the Today stage, alongside actor Christopher Lloyd.

The second photo showed Lloyd shaking the eight-year-old’s hand, while a third featured Calvin standing next to the signature wall at Today and pointing at his name.

“GREAT SCOTT!! What an awesome day to take Calvin to work!! @todayshow,” Dreyer wrote in the caption in a nod to Lloyd's character, Dr. Emmett "Doc" Brown, in the Back to the Future movie trilogy.

Dreyer is the mother of three sons, Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and Rusty, three, whom she shares with Brian Fichera.

Dylan Dreyer brought her eight-year-old son Calvin to the set of ‘Today’ on Friday ( Getty Images )

Dreyer’s day at work with her son comes weeks after she announced that she and Fichera were getting divorced after 12 years of marriage.

“For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows,” she wrote in a July 18 statement on Instagram. “The ups and downs. And all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between. I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.

“We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends,” she continued. “Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another. Thank you always for your support.”

Dreyer and Fichera have remained cordial, with the pair celebrating the TV host’s 44th birthday together last week. Dreyer shared a carousel of photos and videos Sunday on Instagram of her celebration, which included a party with her sons and her ex. Her former colleague Hoda Kotb and her daughters, Haley, seven, and Hope, four, also attended the at-home party.

“Thank you all for the birthday wishes!! I was spoiled by the best surprises ever and felt like a princess!” she wrote in the caption.

Only days after announcing her split from Fichera, Dreyer also joined him and their children on an annual vacation to Turks and Caicos with his family. She shared an Instagram post July 29 from the tropical location, including photos of the former couple and their three sons posing together.

“‘Find joy in things around you, take a deep breath, count to 10. You’ll soon find you’re living under sunny skies again’ -Misty the Cloud,” she wrote in the caption.