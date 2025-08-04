Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NBC News meteorologist Dylan Dreyer celebrated her birthday among family and friends, weeks after announcing her split from her husband, Brian Fichera.

The TV host revealed on social media last month that she and Fichera were getting divorced after 12 years of marriage. In her statement, she noted that she and Fichera, with whom she shares three sons, had already been separated for “a few months.”

But despite the divorce, Fichera joined in on the celebrations for Dreyer’s birthday over the weekend.

The Today co-host shared a carousel of photos and videos Sunday on Instagram of her 44th birthday celebration, which included a party with her three sons, Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and Rusty, three.

Dreyer’s former colleague Hoda Kotb and her daughters, Haley, seven, and Hope, four, also attended the at-home party. The event was filled with streamers, cupcakes, decorations, and “happy birthday” glasses and hats.

Dylan Dreyer’s birthday party included her ex-husband, Brian Fichera, and her former colleague, Hoda Kotb ( Getty )

The Instagram post also featured a video of Dreyer’s family, including Fichera, singing “happy birthday” to her.

“Thank you all for the birthday wishes!! I was spoiled by the best surprises ever and felt like a princess!” she wrote in the caption.

Dreyer announced her divorce July 18 in a lengthy and emotional statement posted to Instagram.

“For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows,” she wrote. “The ups and downs. And all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between. I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.

“We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends,” she continued. “Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another. Thank you always for your support.”

Dreyer revealed a glimpse of co-parenting with her ex days later. On Instagram on July 29, she shared a series of photos of herself, Fichera, and their children attending a vacation with extended family. The post also included photos of the former couple and their three sons posing together in Turks and Caicos.

“‘Find joy in things around you, take a deep breath, count to 10. You’ll soon find you’re living under sunny skies again’ -Misty the Cloud,” Dreyer wrote in the caption.

She also spoke to Today about the trip, which has been an annual event with Fichera’s family.

“We look forward to it every year, my kids especially since they get to spend a whole week with their cousins,” she said. “Beach, pool, water park, dinners together… it’s the best! The sunsets are phenomenal and it’s funny because as I was taking the boys' photo at sunset, I was totally oblivious to the fact that someone was proposing right next to us! I think I messed up the whole moment!”

Dreyer and Fichera first met while they were working ​​the morning shift at NBC’s Boston affiliate station, WHDH. At the time, Dreyer was a meteorologist, while Fichera was an in-studio technician.

They formed a friendship at work that later turned into a relationship, with Fichera proposing to Dreyer in 2011. The two officially tied the knot in 2012.