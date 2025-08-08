Fox News’ Kat Timpf praised for taking the lead on Gutfeld! in host’s absence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fans have praised Fox News contributor Kat Timpf for stepping in as the host of Gutfeld!, just days after returning to the show following a planned health-related absence.

Timpf, 36, hosted the Thursday night broadcast in Greg Gutfeld's absence. Gutfeld was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the conservative told a lengthy anecdote about his first encounter with Fallon at a bar in which both parties were “wasted.”

Leading a panel comprised of comedian Joe Machi, Western Razor co-founder David Angelo, contributor and author Kennedy, and former professional wrestler Tyrus, Timpf delivered the show’s signature opening monologue comprised of hot takes and controversial opinions on the day’s news.

Fans of Gutfeld! applauded Timpf for taking on the hosting duties after she shared a clip of her monologue on X.

“Great job, Kat,” one person responded to her video of her segment on X. “I taped Fallon to watch Greg on there; that show sucks. Other than the short time Greg was on it.”

Kat Timpf stepped in as host of ‘Gutfeld!’ while Greg Gutfeld was on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ ( Getty Images )

“I watched it and I have to say I laughed out loud,” another tweeted of Timpf’s monologue.

“Most excellent!” a third wrote, while a fourth agreed: “You did a great job filling in as host!”

Timpf returned to the late-night political comedy show Monday following a weeks-long break when she underwent surgery. She appeared first on Martha MacCallum’s show before assuming her chair on Gutfeld!, where she and other contributors discussed their opinions on Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad campaign.

Timpf also touched on the recent discovery that Sweeney registered as a Republican in Florida several months before President Donald Trump won his second term.

“Who cares?” she said. “Lots of people are Republicans, and it shouldn’t be that groundbreaking to find out that somebody, who’s wealthy, especially, is a Republican.”

She revealed during a July episode of Gutfeld! that she would be taking time away from the show for the latest surgery following her shocking February breast cancer diagnosis. She received the news just hours before giving birth to her first child.

“When I came back, I said I still had some surgeries to go,” she said in mid-July, referencing her return from maternity leave. “And my first one’s next week. So I’m going to be out for a couple of weeks. Even with the best-case scenario of breast cancer, [it] can involve quite a road to feeling whole again. So this is the first step in that.”

“Just so the internet can’t come up with theories about where I am. That’s where I am,” she added.