Sydney Sweeney’s voter registration emerges amid uproar over controversial American Eagle jeans ad

Sydney Sweeney registered as a Republican in Florida several months before President Donald Trump won his second term, it has been revealed, as the actor faces backlash over her provocative American Eagle campaign, which some critics have deemed “racist.”

The 27-year-old Euphoria actress has been a registered voter with the Republican Party in Florida since June 2024, according to public voting records.

Sweeney’s party affiliation was first confirmed by Buzzfeed News on Saturday, after a post on X claiming she was “an actual registered member of the republican party” went viral.

The post quickly gained traction as critics were already piling on the White Lotus and Madame Web actress for her American Eagle Outfitters campaign, which came with the tagline: “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.”

The ad starts with Sweeney saying, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color” before she adds: “My jeans are blue.”

open image in gallery Sydney Sweeney has been registered as a Republican in Florida since June 2024, reports said as backlash grew following her controversial American Eagle denim advertisement ( AP )

While the ad appeared to be making a pun about denim – changing the word “genes” to “jeans” – it sparked outrage online over the phrases “good genes” and “great genes.”

Critics say the two phrases, paired with Sweeney’s references to her hair and eye color, echo the sentiments of eugenics, the discredited, racist belief once popularized by the Nazis that the human race can be improved genetically by selective breeding.

In a statement, American Eagle spoke out about the campaign and defended Sweeney.

“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans,” the company wrote in a statement on Instagram. “Her jeans. Her story.”

“We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way,” the statement continued. “Great jeans look good on everyone.”

Meanwhile, the White House and conservative media jumped to Sweeney’s defense, with President Trump’s communications director Steven Cheung calling the negative reaction to the ad “cancel culture run amok.”

The controversy surrounding the advertisement has also been featured on Fox News 28 more times than the Jeffrey Epstein saga this past week.

According to a study by liberal media watchdog Media Matters for America, the network has spent over 85 minutes across at least 20 segments through Thursday afternoon discussing the commercial and the discourse surrounding it.

open image in gallery American Eagle stood by the ad and Sweeney, claiming it ‘is and always was about the jeans’ ( Getty Images )

After right-wing media came to Sweeney’s defense, Daily Show correspondent and guest host Desi Lydic called out conservatives for their apparent hypocrisy in gushing over the campaign.

“This is such bulls***. Blond women have had constant representation, OK? In entertainment, in fashion, in letter-turning,” Lydic said.

“It’s not that they want to see more white women, it’s that they want to see none of anyone else. For a story about boobs, it sure has a hell of a lot of assholes.”

Lydic specifically called out former Fox News host Megyn Kelly for her sudden switch-up in attitude toward Sweeney, after Kelly suggested a month ago that Sweeney was the “new toast of the town” only because of her “amazing breasts,” HuffPost reported.

“Yeah, yeah! That’s right, women, you listen to Megyn Kelly and hide your sexuality unless your body makes liberals mad, in which case it’s a kickass body! Hell, yeah! Go, girl!” Lydic joked.

“You motorboat those liberals here but not so much that it threatens Megyn or, so help me God, she will destroy you, ho bags!”