Machine Gun Kelly has shared how he’s abided by water fasts — where he often skips the recommended three meals a day.

The 35-year-old singer, who has spoken publicly about his drug addiction and alcohol use, was recounting his time in rehab last December during Friday’s episode of The New York Times podcast, Popcast. He said that shortly after he left rehab, he decided to try a water fast, which is exactly as it sounds: no food or beverage consumption except water.

Three days into a January water fast, the Los Angeles wildfires started “pretty close” to Kelly’s house.

“I’m like, ‘I’m just going to push and go for four days of this water fast,” the singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, said. “On the fourth day, at Michael B. Jordan’s house, my neighbor, we’re looking and the fires are right there.”

“My body’s already going through it,” he continued. “I’m pushing myself through a delirious state. And I’m not really sure if the house is going to burn or anything like that.”

Machine Gun Kelly says he felt ‘delirious’ during the fourth day of his water fast in January ( Getty Images )

The “Wild Boy” singer said that he grabbed a few letters and a “Banksy and a Picasso piece” from his home, before evacuating amid the wildfires.

Kelly’s comments about the water fast come after he confessed that he doesn’t eat that often.

“I don't really eat, just do water a bunch,” he told Adin Ross on a recent Kick livestream. He also noted that he mainly fasts, so he only ate a burger by chef Mike Majlak because they were doing a livestream.

“Sometimes, I’ll eat like a couple times a week. Like bone broth with kimchi and sauerkraut,” he explained, which he said has a lot of “probiotics.”

“When you do those water fasts, the only thing that's crazy is that it kills all the good bacteria in you, too,” Kelly explained. "I just cook it in the bone broth.”

When it comes to beverages, he confessed that he doesn’t always have water, explaining that he sometimes drinks coffee. He also has “celery juice sometimes” and coconut water.

Elsewhere in his interview on The New York Times podcast, Kelly recalled that when he left rehab last year, he was surrounded by rumors about the status of his relationship with his ex, Megan Fox.

“The world was very loud about me and my personal business,” he said. “Ironically, neither me or Megan have said anything. I mean, still to this day, there could have been zero drama and you would never know because none of us have said one thing.”

Kelly and Fox started dating in 2020, before they split up in November 2024. However, Fox was pregnant when they split, and the former couple welcomed their daughter, Saga, in March.