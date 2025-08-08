Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Osbourne has said that gifts and tributes left by Ozzy Osbourne’s fans will be carefully preserved, with flowers to be composted at his final resting place.

Jack, who is the late Black Sabbath frontman’s son, revealed on Instagram on Thursday (7 August) that flowers left at the the Birmingham mural dedicated to Ozzy will be mulched and bagged with compost to be included at his final resting place.

Hand-written letters and memorabilia left by fans during the funeral procession are also being archived for Osbourne’s family.

Footage shared by Jack on Instagram showed the items being collected and laid out in rows in a warehouse, before being photographed and catalogued for a special digital archive.

The video, originally posted by the city’s Business Improvement District (Central BID), said: “Every piece is being laid out individually, catalogued and treated with care. Our team has been working to respectfully sort the items, ensuring they're preserved in the best possible condition.”

It added: “We will be working to create a digital record of every tribute over the next few weeks to be sent to Ozzy's family.”

“The flowers are being mulched and bagged, with the compost to be included at Ozzy's final resting place. Thank you for all of your tributes.”

Fans online have been sharing praise for the “beautiful memorial”.

Ozzy Osbourne pictured in 2014 ( Getty )

One said: “The flowers being mulched to actually be placed at his resting place is beautiful. I’ve never heard of this happen before, super special.”

“So much respect, thank you. What a wonderful thing to do, smiling to know mine is somewhere in there, Ozzy will be looking down on us all. OZZY forever,” another added.

Osbourne died aged 76 on 22 July, weeks after playing his final Black Sabbath concert at Villa Park.

Thousands of fans lined the streets of Birmingham to bid a final farewell to the self-styled “Prince of Darkness”, whose band are widely credited with creating heavy metal.

The hearse carrying the musician made its way from his childhood home in Aston to Broad Street, pausing next to the Black Sabbath bench and bridge where his family were able to lay flowers and read some of the many tributes left by fans.

During the procession, his wife Sharon Osbourne, 72, wiped away tears before kissing her own flower and placing it beside a poster that read: “Birmingham will always love you.”