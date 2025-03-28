Megan Fox gives birth to her and Machine Gun Kelly’s baby girl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are officially parents after the Transformers star gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday (27 March).

The couple reportedly split in December, but Kelly has since denied claims that they aren’t on speaking terms. They announced they were expecting a child in November 2024. The baby is their first together, but Fox’s fourth overall and Kelly’s second.

Fox shares three sons – Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8 – with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, shares a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with ex-partner Emma Cannon.

Kelly, 34, announced the birth of his daughter on Instagram with a video of him holding his daughter’s hands. The rapper wrote: “She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed.”

In addition, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker confirmed in an Instagram story that he and Kelly had “composed the score of the birth”. He added: “What an epic journey. Praise God.”

The name of the baby has not been revealed.

Kelly and Fox, 38, allegedly called it quits last Thanksgiving, just weeks after announcing the pregnancy.

It was reported at the time that they broke up during a trip to Vail, Colorado, where tensions reached a boiling point. TMZ claimed the split stemmed from Fox discovering something upsetting on the rapper’s phone, prompting her to ask him to leave the trip early.

Insiders later told US Weekly that the pair had been trying to mend their relationship, especially in light of Fox’s pregnancy, but their fiery personalities led to renewed conflict. A source claimed that while they are “done for now”, reconciliation down the line remains a possibility.

Fox and Kelly first met in March 2020 on the set of the crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. They went public with their relationship when Fox starred in Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” music video in May that year.

MGK and Megan Kelly ( Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

By January 2022, the couple announced they were engaged, with Fox sharing a video of the proposal on Instagram.

On 11 November 2024, Fox revealed that she was pregnant with Kelly’s child in a carousel of Instagram pictures.

She captioned the photos with lyrics from Kelly’s song, “Last November”, which touched upon the couple’s past miscarriage. She wrote: “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back.”