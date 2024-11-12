Megan Fox announces she is pregnant with Machine Gun Kelly’s child

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Megan Fox announced she is expecting a child with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

On Monday (November 11), the Transformers star, 38, revealed on Instagram that she and the 34-year-old musician are expecting. In a photo carousel accompanying the announcement, the mother-of-three, soon to be four, held a positive pregnancy test for the camera in one snap and cradled her baby bump covered in black liquid in another.

She captioned the photos with lyrics from Kelly’s song, “last november,” which touched upon the couple’s past miscarriage. She wrote: “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back.”

In November 2023, Megan Fox shared her experience with miscarriage through two poignant poems in her book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. During an interview with Good Morning America about the collection, Fox reflected on navigating the loss with her fiancé by her side.

“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life,” she recalled. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately…trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’”

That wasn’t the first time Fox suffered a miscarriage. In another interview with Women’s Wear Daily in 2023, she opened up actor about experiencing an ectopic pregnancy, which “occurs when a fertilised egg implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus,” as noted by the Mayo Clinic. This type of pregnancy cannot proceed normally, since the “fertilised egg can’t survive, and the growing tissue may cause life-threatening bleeding.”

“That experience was so much harder than I would’ve anticipated it being, and I’ve really analysed ‘Why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?’” Fox said. “Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy, I’ve had other things that I’m not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar.”

“But I’ve been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with,” she added.

This will be Fox’s fourth child and Kelly’s second. She shares three sons - Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8 - with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, shares a daughter, Casie, 15, with ex-partner Emma Cannon.

In March 2020, Fox and Kelly first crossed paths on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. Shortly after, they went public with their relationship when Fox starred in Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” music video in May 2020, just days after Green confirmed their split following nearly a decade of marriage.

By January 2022, the couple was engaged, with Fox announcing the big news on Instagram. She posted a video of Kelly proposing under a banyan tree, a spot rich with meaning for them both.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” Fox wrote in the caption at the time. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she continued. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22 ✨.”