Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jenna Bush Hager has cleared up rumors regarding her marriage.

During Wednesday’s episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, the talk show host acknowledged that she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. However, it had nothing to do with her marriage to Henry Chase Hager, she emphasized.

Bush Hager explained that she had “a bad wedding ring situation.”

“I’m not wearing one now because I broke my finger. Don’t worry, I’ve seen some of the comments. Henry and I are still very happily married,” she said.

The talk show host has been married to Hager since 2008. They share three children together: 11-year-old Margaret “Mila” Laura, 9-year-old Poppy, and 5-year-old Hal.

‘Don’t worry, I’ve seen some of the comments,’ Bush Hager told her TV viewers ( Getty Images )

Not being able to wear her wedding ring caused Bush Hager to think of another ring-related incident when she ended up losing a sapphire from from husband’s grandmother that was in her engagement ring.

It apparently happened when she was partying hardy at NBC Today co-host host Savannah Guthrie’s 50th birthday bash.

“For my best friends’ birthdays, I feel like I really have to give it my all. I gave it my all,” Bush Hagar recalled, and was “one of the last people standing.”

The talk show host said her husband started to act “kind of grumpy” so he left the celebration before her.

“He went to bed a little earlier, sort of like, ‘Aren’t you coming with me?’ and I’m like, ‘No, I’m not coming with you!’ I woke up the next morning, I look down at my engagement ring, and one of the stones was gone,” Bush Hager continued.

She recounted not being sure how to tell her husband about the loss.

“I was already a little bit on thin ice from my wild behavior,” she said. “So I looked down and I’m like, ‘Oh no, do I tell him this now or do I wait?’ I went ahead and said, ‘Honey, you know, I know I lost a little bit of dignity last night. I also lost your grandmother’s sapphire.’”

Her husband was “okay” with what happened, even after the stone was never found. “He’s a tolerant person,” Bush Hager complimented her husband.

“My mom calls him a ‘saint,’ which is really just saying that I’m difficult to be with. But anyway, I never found it again.”

Bush Hager also talked about her engagement ring Today’s Hoda Kotb late last year.

“I had this panic like, ‘Do I tell Henry now, right when I wake up? Or do I tell him after maybe he’s had some food?’ I just said, you gotta tell him right away. And he was a little grumpy,” she admitted at the time on Today with Hoda and Jenna.