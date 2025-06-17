Jenna Bush Hager reveals dramatic transformation after live bob haircut on Today

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jenna Bush Hager has revealed her bold new hairstyle after getting it cut on live television.

The 43-year-old talk show host agreed to get a bob haircut during Monday’s episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, which featured The White Lotus star Leslie Bibb and celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan as guests. Before making the change, Bush Hager’s blonde hair was mid-length and fell several inches below her shoulders.

On Tuesday, Bush Hager returned to the show and revealed her new, short blonde hair, alongside Bibb, who was co-hosting the episode. The change came after Bibb turned heads during season three of The White Lotus with her look, which fans called the “c***y bob.”

“You made this haircut so famous, and I used your haircut to get the exact same haircut,” Bush Hager told Bibb. The haircut was a classic bob, with Bush Hager’s hair right above her shoulders.

Bush Hager also shared a video of her three children reacting to her haircut. In the clip, they were screaming in excitement and shock over the look.

In the episode, the TV host also thanked Bibb for “inspiring” her to get the haircut.

During Monday’s episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, Bibb recalled how she first encouraged Bush Hager to get the haircut.

open image in gallery Jenna Bush Hager revealed her new bob haircut on ‘Today with Jenna & Friends’ ( NBC )

“When I was here back in March, Jenna vowed to get on board with the bob,” Bibb, who also has a short bob haircut, said, “And today is the day!”

Bush Hager gave some background about Bibb’s look, noting that her haircut on The White Lotus “inspired the country.” She also confirmed that McMillan was giving her “the modern version” of a bob, before sitting down in the chair.

As McMillian put a salon cape on Bush Hager, Bibb quipped that the TV host was “getting rid of any baggage” with her hair.

“Bobs are like spring cleaning,” McMillan, who styled Jennifer Aniston’s iconic bob on Friends, said. “There’s sometimes some bad damage, bad layers. It sort of evens it up. It creates a strong perimeter.”

open image in gallery Celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan cut Bush Hager’s hair ( NBC )

McMillian started with the back of Bush Hager’s hair, cutting it off up to the back of her neck. “Whoa, that’s so short!” she said. “Is it going to be that short the whole way?”

The hairstylist clarified that with a bob, your hair is “always short at the nape of your neck.”

“I like that you’re clutching your hair, ‘Like don’t go!’” Bibb told Bush Hager, who had a clump of her hair in her hand.

Bush Hager confessed that before the show, her daughter urged her not to cut her hair and told her she’d “regret it.” However, as McMillan continued the haircut, Bibb told Bush Hager that it “looked so pretty” and “cool.”

During an interview with Today.com before Monday’s episode, McMillan said that he admired Bush Hager’s “really thick head of hair,” so the A-line bob would look great on her.

“You can slick it behind your ears, like do the tuck,” he said. “You can wear it natural, you can wear it wavy.”m

He also said he “100 percent” thinks about a client's face shape before giving them a bob. So he compared Bush Hager’s face to the dimensions of his famous clients.

“Jenna has a lot of face from here to here,” he said, gesturing to the jawline. “And a small forehead, very similar to Jennifer Aniston's face shape.”