Sheinelle Jones sets return to Today show four months after husband’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Today co-host Sheinelle Jones has set a return to the popular morning show following the death of her husband, Uche Ojeh, earlier this year.

Her co-host, Savannah Guthrie, announced Jones’s September 5 return during Tuesday’s broadcast. The two sat down for what Guthrie described as a “deeply personal interview,” opening up about navigating the devastating loss of Ojeh and why Jones described the situation as a “beautiful nightmare.”

Jones, 47, has been on leave from the third hour of Today — which she co-hosts with Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer — since January, when she announced she was navigating a “family health matter.” It was later revealed that her husband had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Ojeh died in May at age 45. The couple were married for 17 years and share three children: eldest son Kayin, and fraternal twins Clara and Uche.

News of Ojeh’s death was shared by Today, with Guthrie telling viewers during the May 23 broadcast: “With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma.

Sheinelle Jones will return to ‘Today’ September 5 ( Getty Images )

“There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children,” Guthrie continued. “Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him ... We just want to say Sheinelle, Kayin, Uche and Clara and the Ojeh family: we are with you, we love you. You are our family and we're just sending all of our love to you right now.”

Jones has been part of the Today team since 2014, first hosting the program’s weekend broadcasts before moving to the third hour in 2019.

Today fans were thrilled to hear the news of Jones’s return.

“Shenielle has been missed greatly,” one fan commented on an Instagram post, while another agreed, “This made my morning. so happy to see she’ll be back with the Today family.”

“Oh, I’m so glad she’s coming back. I hope she had a summer of rest, healing and quality time with her kids,” another wrote.

“Welcome back Sheinelle - you have been missed and held close to our hearts,” someone else chimed in.

News of Jones’s return to Today comes months after she pushed back the release date of her forthcoming book, Through Mom’s Eyes.

The memoir was initially scheduled for release April 15, then moved to October 21. However, publisher Penguin Random House will now release the book, based on her Today segment in which she speaks to the parents of high-profile celebrities, February 10, 2026.