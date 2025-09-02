New on Netflix in September, including return of cult series after three years
Netflix has a very busy month in store this September.
Over the next 30 days, a large selection of new titles set to bother the service’s most-watched charts will be unveiled.
These include House of Guinness, the latest period series from Peaky Blinderscreator Steven Knight, and an adaptation of classic manga series The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity.
The release that’s perhaps most anticipated, though, is the third season of Alice in Borderland, a science-fiction show that last aired in 2022.
Alice in Borderland follows gamer Arisu, who suddenly finds himself isolated in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo in which he must compete in dangerous games in order to survive.
The series, based on a popular manga of the same name, has generated a solid fanbase since its premiere in 2020 – and season three promises to include many brutal twists and turns that’ll shock viewers.
September will also see the addition of Mike Leigh’s 2024 film Hard Truths, the Godfather trilogy and, ahead of Edgar Wright’s remake, the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film The Running Man.
Find a full list of every movie and TV series coming to Netflix in September 2025 below – and a list of everything leaving here.
NB: The Independent put this list together with assistance from What’s on Netflix.
ORIGINAL
TV
3 September
Wednesday season two, part two – UK/US
4 September
Pokémon Concierge season one, part two – UK/US
5 September
The Great British Baking Show season 13 (new episodes weekly) – US
5 September
Queen Mantis season one – plus new episodes weekly – UK/US
7 September
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity season one – UK/US
8 September
Her Mother’s Killer season two – UK/US
9 September
Kiss or Die season one – UK/US
10 September
The Dead Girls season one – UK/US
Love is Blind: France season one – UK/US
Love is Blind: Brazil – A Fresh Start season five – UK/US
11 September
Diary of a Ditched Girl season one – UK/US
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season two – UK/US
12 September
Maledictions season one – UK/US
Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series season one – UK/US
You And Everything Else season one – UK/US
17 September
1670 season two – UK/US
Next Gen Chef season one – UK/US
18 September
The BA***DS of Bollywood season one – UK/US
Black Rabbit season one – UK/US
Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel season one – UK/US
19 September
Billionaires Bunker season one – UK/US
Haunted Hotel season one – UK/US
21 September
Death Inc season three – UK/US
23 September
Crime Scene Zero season one – UK/US
24 September
The Guest season one
25 September
Alice in Borderland season three – UK/US
House of Guinness season one – UK/US
Wayward season one – UK/US
26 September
Ángela season one – UK/US
Pokémon Horizons season two – The Search for Laqua part four – UK/US
Movies
5 September
Inspector Zende – UK/US
11 September
Kontrabida Academy – UK/US
12 September
The Wrong Paris – UK/US
18 September
Same Day With Someone – UK/US
19 September
She Said Maybe – UK/US
26 September
French Lover – UK/US
Mantis – UK/US
Ruth & Boaz – UK/US
Documentary
4 September
Countdown: Canelo v Crawford – UK/US
5 September
Love Con Revenge – UK/US
10 September
aka Charlie Sheen – UK/US
12 September
Beauty and the Bester – UK/US
16 September
Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story season one – UK/US
17 September
Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen season one – UK/US
30 September
Nightmares of Nature: Cabin in the Woods – UK/US
Comedy
9 September
Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You – UK/US
23 September
Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy – UK/US
30 September
Earthquake: Joke Telling Business –UK/US
Sport
13 September
Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford (LIVE) – UK/US
Kids
8 September
Dr Seuss’s Red Fish Blue Fish season one – UK/US
11 September
Wolf King season two – UK/US
22 September
Blippi’s Job Show season two
LICENCED
TV
1 September
Beyblade X – UK
Franklin & Bash – US
Gogglebox season 19 – UK
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 – UK
Karen Kingsbury’s A Thousand Tomorrows – US
Ms Rachel – US
Orphan Black – US
Race Across the World – UK
60 Days In season eight – US
2 September
SWAT season six – UK
7 September
The Killing Kind – UK
Monroe – UK
10 September
Accused – UK
11 September
Mayfair Witches season one – UK
14 September
Ancient Aliens season 11
15 September
Call the Midwife season 14 – US
Nashville season one to six – US
SWAT season eight – US
25 September
Special Ops: Lioness – UK
Movies
1 September
Abducted on Prom Night – US
The Amazing Spider-Man– US
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – US
Amsterdam – UK
Billy Madison – US
The Boy Next Door – US
Boyz n the Hood – US
Bram Stoker’s Dracula – US
Bridesmaids – US
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – US
Chicken Run – US
Dennis the Menace – US
Devil on Campus: The Larry Ray Story – US
8 Mile – US
ET the Extra-Terrestrial – US
Edge of Tomorrow – US
Escape Room – US
The 4 Rascals – UK/US
The Four Seasons – US
Good Advice – US
Hot Shots! – US
Hot Shots! Part Deux – US
Inglourious Basterds – US
Inside Man – US
Inside Man: Most Wanted – US
Knocked Up – US
La La Land – US
The Land Before Time – US
Liar Liar – US
Limitless – US
Long Shot – US
Money Talks – US
Paddington – US
Phantom Thread – US
Puss in Boots – US
The Rookie – US
The Running Man – US
Shark Tale – US
Sherlock Holmes – US
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows – US
Shrek – US
Shrek 2 – US
Shrek Forever After – US
Shrek the Third – US
Stand by Me – US
Thanksgiving – UK
Under the Boardwalk – UK
We’re the Millers – US
White Noise (2005) – US
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory – US
4 September
The Blackening – US
Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital – UK/US
Tomb Watcher – UK/US
5 September
Hard Truths – UK
The Royal Hotel – UK
7 September
Leap! / Ballerina – US
Redeeming Love – US
The Running Man – UK
9 September
Daddy’s Home – US
Daddy’s Home 2 – US
10 September
Bombshell – US
11 September
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret – US
14 September
Moving On – US
15 September
Ice Road: Vengeance – US
Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcella Borges Story – US
19 September
A Bright Lawyer – US
Cobweb – US
20 September
Anyone But You – UK
22 September
San Andreas – US
25 September
The Godfather – UK
The Godfather Part II – UK
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone – UK
28 September
Idiocracy – US
Sweet Home Alabama – US
10 Things I Hate About You – US
Documentary
1 September
Microwaves vs Air Fryers: Which is Better? – UK
9 September
Inside Cadbury: Chocolate Secrets Unwrapped – UK
11 September
I Am Not a Rapist – UK
Kids
18 September
Little Angel volume six – US
19 September
Anpanman: Purun, The Soap Bubble – US
Anpanman: Revive Banana Island! – US
Anpanman: Shine! Kulun and the Stars of Life – US
Anpanman: Twinkle! Princess Vanilla of Ice Cream Land – US
