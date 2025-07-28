Today co-host Sheinelle Jones delays memoir again after husband’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Today co-anchor Sheinelle Jones has again pushed back the release date of her forthcoming book, Through Mom’s Eyes, following the tragic loss of her husband.

The memoir was initially scheduled for release April 15, then moved to October 21. However, publisher Penguin Random House has delayed it once more — this time until February 10, 2026.

Based on her Today show segment, in which 47-year-old Jones speaks to the parents of high-profile celebrities, the book is said to be “an inspiring collection of heartfelt life-lessons.”

“When Sheinelle Jones launched Through Mom’s Eyes, a recurring Today show segment interviewing celebrities’ mothers about raising successful kids, she had an ulterior motive — she wanted to bring all their wisdom to bear on raising her own three children,” reads the book’s synopsis.

“So she asked Lin-Manuel Miranda’s mom about staying present with kids while balancing a demanding career, talked with Lady Gaga’s mom about how to recognize bullying, and got tips from Steph Curry’s mom on making sure even future NBA royalty does his chores,” it adds.

open image in gallery Sheinelle Jones' husband Uche Ojeh died in May from brain cancer ( Getty )

“Combining insights from celebrity mothers with her own journey through modern parenting, Sheinelle reveals how to make it through the hard parts of motherhood and still tap into the joys of it with empathy, generosity, and solidarity.”

It was announced in May that Jones’s husband of 18 years, Uche Ojeh, died after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma.

open image in gallery Sheinelle Jones and Uche Ojeh tied the knot in 2007 ( Getty )

“There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children,” Jones’s Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie told viewers. “Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him. ... We just want to say Sheinelle, Kayin, Uche and Clara and the Ojeh family: we are with you, we love you. You are our family and we're just sending all of our love to you right now.”

Jones and Ojeh had been married since 2007 and shared three children: son Kayin, 15, and fraternal twins Clara and Uche, 13.

Ojeh’s death came months after Jones had stepped back from the Today show in December, later explaining that she was navigating a “family health matter.”

“Hi everybody…I sincerely appreciate all of you who reached out while I’ve been absent from the show,” she wrote on Instagram in January. “I want to share with you that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter.”

While she expressed her gratitude to her colleagues and fans, she didn’t share when she’d be returning to the program.

“It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today show family, but to also have all of you.” Jones continued. “Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon.”