WWE star Chelsea Green leaves social media after fallout over Hulk Hogan tribute

WWE star Chelsea Green is taking a break from social media after she faced a wave of backlash for honoring the late Hulk Hogan following his death.

Hours after Hogan died July 24 at 71, the 34-year-old Canadian wrestler appeared on CBS News’ 24/7 show to pay her respects, calling him an “absolute icon” while acknowledging his “polarizing political views.”

Many fans appeared to interpret her comments as “dismissive” of the WWE icon’s divisive politics and the scandal over his use of racist language.

“I’ve tried to keep my page positive and comedic, but today, a lot changed… and it hit harder than I expected,” Green said on X the next day. “The name calling, the death threats, the faceless accounts. Social media was supposed to be a fun place and it hasn’t been for a while,” she added. “It’s been overwhelming and I need to step away for a little bit.”

She had initially addressed her remarks on Hogan, affirming her stance on racism is “unwavering. I do not condone it—period.”

Chelsea Green said social media has become 'overwhelming' after she faced backlash for her Hulk Hogan comments ( Getty )

She explained that “a significant part of my role at @WWE involves engaging w the public & responding to questions, often on live platforms.”

“If my response (or tweet) seemed dismissive of real concerns, I sincerely apologize,” Green said. “That was never my intention. I tried to acknowledge a death respectfully, even when the legacy is complicated. I am learning one day at a time and will continue to learn.”

Years before his sudden death, Hogan had been involved in one of his biggest controversies: the release of his 2006 sex tape by gossip blog Gawker.

The footage, published in 2012, proved troublesome not only because it revealed his extramarital affair with Heather Clem — the wife of his then-best friend, radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge — but also because it captured Hogan making a string of racist comments about his daughter dating a Black man.

He was consequently dropped by WWE over his remarks. Hogan later issued a public apology, insisting: “This is not who I am. I believe very strongly that every person in the world is important and should not be treated differently based on race, gender, orientation, religious beliefs or otherwise. I am disappointed with myself that I used language that is offensive and inconsistent with my own beliefs.”

In recent months, Hogan had also become known for his controversial allegiance to President Donald Trump. He famously joined Trump on his 2024 presidential campaign, even speaking at the Republican National Convention, where he performed his popular shirt-shredding stunt.

Trump led MAGA tributes to the wrestling legend on Truth Social, writing: “We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster.’ Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart.”