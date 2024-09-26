Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hoda Kotb emotionally announces exit from the Today show after 26 years with NBC

‘I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new,’ she said

Inga Parkel
New York
Thursday 26 September 2024 09:13 EDT
Hoda Kotb recently celebrated her 60th birthday
Hoda Kotb recently celebrated her 60th birthday (Getty Images)

Hoda Kotb has announced she is exiting her role on NBC’s Today show after 26 years with the network.

“I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new,” the longtime host said on Thursday’s (September 26) episode of the long-running morning show.

“I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, ‘This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.’ And I thought it can’t get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on,” Kotb shared tearfully.

