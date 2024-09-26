Hoda Kotb emotionally announces exit from the Today show after 26 years with NBC

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Hoda Kotb has announced she is exiting her role on NBC’s Today show after 26 years with the network.

“I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new,” the longtime host said on Thursday’s (September 26) episode of the long-running morning show.

“I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, ‘This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.’ And I thought it can’t get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on,” Kotb shared tearfully.

More to follow