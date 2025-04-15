The X Factorcontestant Danny Dearden, who appeared on the show in 2014, has died, aged 34.
The singer, who appeared on the ITV talent show in 2014, reached the Judges’ Houses stage of the competition, where he was mentored by the Spice Girls singer Mel B.
Dearden’s manager, Denise Beighton confirmed he had died in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday (15 April), writing: “Heartbroken to wake up to the news that you're gone. I have no words right now, rest easy beautiful boy.”
More to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments