Danny Dearden death: X Factor contestant dies, aged 34

Singer was mentored by Mel B on the competition in 2014

Lydia Spencer-Elliott
Tuesday 15 April 2025 10:39 EDT
Comments
(ITV)

The X Factor contestant Danny Dearden, who appeared on the show in 2014, has died, aged 34.

The singer, who appeared on the ITV talent show in 2014, reached the Judges’ Houses stage of the competition, where he was mentored by the Spice Girls singer Mel B.

Dearden’s manager, Denise Beighton confirmed he had died in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday (15 April), writing: “Heartbroken to wake up to the news that you're gone. I have no words right now, rest easy beautiful boy.”

