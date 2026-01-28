Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Al Roker, 71, isn’t considering retirement anytime soon as he celebrates his 30th year on NBC’s hit morning show, Today.

Roker’s “Al-iversary” kicked off on the show Tuesday, with tributes, special guests and highlights from the last three decades.

In an interview with People magazine to mark the occasion, the weatherman spoke about what’s next for him and his career.

“Well, let’s put it this way. I haven’t thought about retirement,” he told the publication, before joking, “Somebody at NBC, that might be a different story.”

“I love what I do,” he added. “I feel good. I love this job. I love doing it. At some point, I guess I won’t be, but I don’t feel like that’s anytime soon, so I’m just gonna keep going.”

open image in gallery Al Roker says he hasn’t ‘thought about retirement’ as he celebrates 30 years on ‘Today’ ( Getty Images )

Roker went on to praise the entire Today team, from past to present news anchors.

“At some point I won’t be part of the show, somebody else will be, but to be part of a pretty cool club is very special. To say that this was a dream job isn’t really accurate because it never dawned on me that I could be on the Today show,” he said.

Although he hasn’t made plans to retire yet, Roker has thought about what he wants his legacy to be when he leaves.

“People, when they watch, that they didn’t feel like I wasted their time,” he said. “And that hopefully they felt better after watching than before.”

open image in gallery Al Roker joined the ‘Today’ show in 1996 ( Getty Images )

Roker joined Today as the weekday weather anchor in 1996, replacing longtime broadcaster Willard Scott, who died in 2021.

Throughout his years on Today, Roker has spoken openly about the health challenges he’s faced. In 2022, he was hospitalized with blood clots in his legs and lungs, forcing him to miss the annual Thanksgiving Day parade for the first time in 27 years.

After returning home, he ended up in the hospital one month later, with internal bleeding caused by ulcers. During that hospital stay, Roker was pulled into emergency surgery where his colon was resected and his gallbladder was removed.

He returned to the Today show in 2023 and explained more about what happened. “I lost half my blood. [My doctors] were trying to figure out where it was,” he told the show’s viewers about his time in the hospital. “I really do feel good. I’m sure I’m going to collapse like a stone after this is over because this is the first work I’ve done. It’s been a journey.”

He reflected on the experience in June, telling People how he managed to survive. “My doctor said if I had not been in the shape I had been, I would most likely not be here today,” he explained.