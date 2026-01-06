When will Savannah Guthrie return to the Today show after undergoing surgery?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Today co-host Savannah Guthrie has shared a health update following a planned surgery and absence from the show.

The 54-year-old TV host revealed in December that she needed surgery on her vocal cords to fix nodules and a polyp and would be absent from the show for an unspecified amount of time. Part of her recovery requires her to be completely silent for a few weeks, she said.

In a Monday Instagram post captioned “See you soon!,” Guthrie shared a photo of herself with a dry-erase board showing the message, “All good! Thanks for prayers and love!”

The Independent has contacted Today to inquire about Guthrie’s return date.

In announcing her planned absence from the show, Guthrie referenced a clip from The Brady Bunch of Peter Brady’s voice cracking while he sang.

Savannah Guthrie recently underwent surgery on her vocal cords to fix nodules and a polyp ( Invision/AP )

“Some of you have noticed that my voice has been very scratchy and started to crack a little bit like Peter Brady, who was going through a change,” she said on Today in December.

“Well, I have found out what it is. I have vocal nodules, and now I also have a polyp. It’s not a big, big deal, but I am going to have a surgery real early in the new year and be off for a couple of weeks,” Guthrie added. “So it’s my last day for a little while. So I just want to let everyone know, and if you’ve been wondering, do I have the world’s longest head cold? No, I don’t.”

She then told her co-hosts that because of the surgery, she won’t be able to speak for a couple of weeks. “Totally silent. I know the jokes write themselves,” she added. “Christmas coming early for my family.”

Guthrie is the mother of two children, Vale, 11, and Charley, eight, whom she shares with husband Michael Feldman.

She also noted at the time that she was looking forward to fixing the issue that has been plaguing her voice.

“I’m really excited about it,” she said. “This has been going on for years, honestly.”

The comments section of Guthrie’s Instagram post sharing the post-surgery update has been flooded with support and well-wishes.

“Feel better my girlxxxx,” wrote Guthrie’s former co-host Hoda Kotb.

Sheinelle Jones, recently tapped to replace Kotb during the 10 a.m. hour of Today alongside Jenna Bush Hager, commented four red heart emojis.