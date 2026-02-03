Today show shares Savannah Guthrie’s plea after police say they believe mom was abducted
‘I believe she was abducted,’ Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Monday
Savannah Guthrie has issued a desperate plea as the search for her missing mother nears the 48-hour mark.
The hosts of the Today show shared the latest updates in the search for Nancy Guthrie, 84, on air Tuesday morning: Investigators believe Nancy was likely taken from her Tucson home in the early hours of Sunday, she left her cell phone behind in her car, and Savannah has shared a call for prayers and help from the community.
Savannah said in an Instagram post shared Monday night: “We believe in prayer. we believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. we believe in goodness. we believe in humanity. above all, we believe in Him.
“Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. we need you.”
The TV host concluded the post by quoting a Bible verse: “‘He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord.’ a verse of Isaiah for all time for all of us. Bring her home.”
