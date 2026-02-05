The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Today show star Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have demanded that anyone holding her mother, Nancy Guthrie, provide proof of life in a heartbreaking new video.

“We, too, have heard reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk,” a visibly emotional Savannah said in the video posted to Instagram Wednesday night. “However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her.”

Nancy vanished from her home in the Catalina Foothills, just outside of Tucson, Arizona, Saturday night. Local authorities believe she was abducted in her sleep.

Multiple news outlets have reported receiving ransom notes for Nancy. TMZ and Arizona station KGUN 9 reported that the notes demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin for her safe return.

open image in gallery Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have demanded that anyone holding her mother, Nancy Guthrie, provide proof of life in a heartbreaking new video ( Savannah Guthrie via Instagram )

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Tuesday his office is “aware” of reports about “possible ransom note(s),” and it is “taking all tips and leads very seriously.”

Savannah was joined in the video by her older sister Annie and older brother Camron.

The Today show co-anchor thanked everyone again for their prayers during this extremely difficult time and spoke highly of her mother.

“Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light. She’s funny and spunky and clever,” Savannah said.

open image in gallery Nancy vanished from her Arizona home Saturday night and has yet to be found ( Pima County Sheriff's Department )

Annie said, “The light is missing from our lives,” adding that the siblings are “just normal human people who need our mom.”

Savannah’s dad, Charles, died when she was just a teenager.

In her plea, Savannah mentioned Nancy’s weak health.

“She is 84 years old. Her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer,” Savannah said.

open image in gallery Multiple news outlets have reported receiving ransom notes for Nancy, but police have yet to confirm their authenticity ( Instagram/@savannahguthrie )

The Today show star urged whoever was holding Nancy to “Please, reach out to us.”

“We love you, mom. Stay strong,” Camron said.

The local sheriff warned days ago that if Nancy does not take her medication within 24 hours, it “could be fatal.”

He said Nancy is “very limited in mobility. We know she didn’t just walk out there.” But he added she is “ of great sound and mind, this is not dementia related.”

This is a developing story...