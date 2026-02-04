Search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother continues as Today host set to skip Olympics coverage: Live updates
The 84-year-old was ‘abducted’ from her Arizona home, police said
The search for Today show star Savannah Guthrie’s eldery mother, Nancy, has entered its fourth day after she was taken from her Arizona home as she slept, according to police.
Savannah dropped out of her hosting duties at the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony “as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time,” an NBC Sports spokesperson told The Independent Tuesday.
Investigators have received “hundreds of leads” after the 84-year-old vanished Saturday night, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.
“We have a team designated to deal with all of our leads. They're looking into all of that. We are sharing all of our leads with the FBI. They are helping us in evaluating those leads, how good they are, where their priority should be,” Nanos told reporters Tuesday.
The sheriff has also said Nancy requires medication, and if she goes without taking it for 24 hours, it “could be fatal.”
Savannah was absent from her show on Monday and Tuesday.
“Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant,” Savannah wrote on Instagram Monday night.
What we know about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance
- Today show star Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy, went missing from her Arizona home Saturday night
- The 84-year-old is “limited in mobility” but of “great sound mind,” according to local authorities.
- Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Monday that he believes Nancy was “abducted.”
- Savannah missed her show Monday and Tuesday and will not be joining NBC Sports for its coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics as her family grapples with Nancy’s disappearance.
ICYMI: Cops address reports of random note in Nancy Guthrie disappearance
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday, “We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie.”
“We are taking all tips and leads very seriously,” the department added.
What has Savannah Guthrie said about her mom's disappearance?
Savannah Guthrie has mostly stayed quiet as her family grapples with the disappearance of her mom Nancy.
In a faith-driven message Monday night, Savannah asked for prayers during this difficult time.
Here is her full statement:
“We believe in prayer. we believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. we believe in goodness. we believe in humanity. above all, we believe in Him.
“Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment.
“We need you.
“‘He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord.’ a verse of Isaiah for all time for all of us.
“Bring her home.”
Police admit they ‘don’t know’ where Savannah Guthrie’s mom is as criminal investigation continues
Law enforcement investigating the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, said Tuesday that they were no further forward in locating her whereabouts as the investigation entered a third day.
“We don’t know where she is,” said Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos at a press conference, acknowledging the growing urgency surrounding the disappearance of the 84-year-old grandmother.
Guthrie vanished from her Catalina Foothills home, near Tucson, Arizona, sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
The sheriff said investigators suspect she was taken against her will and believe it was a kidnapping or abduction. Nanos declined to say whether the disappearance was thought to be random or targeted or to describe the evidence found at her home.
Read on...
Police admit they ‘don’t know’ where Savannah Guthrie’s mom is as probe continues
Watch: Sheriff admits there are ‘hundreds of leads’ as Savannah Guthrie’s mom remains missing
Reporter details 'concerning' observations made at Nancy Guthrie's home
Briana Whitney, a reporter for Arizona’s Family, has shared “concerning” observations made at Nancy Guthrie's home.
Nancy vanished from her home in the Catalina Foothills Saturday night. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said he believes she was “abducted.”
Whitney, who was at Nancy’s home Tuesday, told CNN later that night that there were “a couple very concerning things.”
“One of those was the alleged Ring doorbell camera that wasn’t there. This morning at the press conference, the sheriff said that they are looking into if the Ring doorbell camera was missing or taken from the home,” Whitney said.
The reporter added that what was “particularly more concerning” was “what appeared to be dried blood splatter” on the front porch.
Local authorities have not confirmed there to be blood on Nancy’s property.
“I'm not saying there's blood inside that house or outside that house,” Nanos told reporters earlier Tuesday.
ICYMI: White House responds to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance
The White House responded to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance earlier Tuesday, writing on X, “Our prayers are with the Guthrie family as we hope for Nancy’s safe return home.”
Watch: Pima County official says tips on Nancy Guthrie's disappearance are 'coming from across the country'
Hoda Kotb shares message about 'prayer' as Savannah Guthrie grapples with mom's disappearance
Savannah Guthrie’s formerToday show co-host, Hoda Kotb, shared a message about “prayer” Tuesday night as Guthrie grapples with mom's disappearance.
“Prayer is love reaching where out hands cannot,” Kotb posted on Instagram.
In a statement Monday, Guthrie asked for people’s prayers after her mom Nancy vanished from her Arizona home Saturday night.
Kotb had commented on that post: “Non stop prayers— love you my girl xo.”
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks