Search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother continues as Today host set to skip Olympics coverage: Live updates

911 audio reveals fears over Nancy Guthrie's health issues after she was reported missing

The search for Today show star Savannah Guthrie’s eldery mother, Nancy, has entered its fourth day after she was taken from her Arizona home as she slept, according to police.

Savannah dropped out of her hosting duties at the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony “as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time,” an NBC Sports spokesperson told The Independent Tuesday.

Investigators have received “hundreds of leads” after the 84-year-old vanished Saturday night, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

“We have a team designated to deal with all of our leads. They're looking into all of that. We are sharing all of our leads with the FBI. They are helping us in evaluating those leads, how good they are, where their priority should be,” Nanos told reporters Tuesday.

The sheriff has also said Nancy requires medication, and if she goes without taking it for 24 hours, it “could be fatal.”

Savannah was absent from her show on Monday and Tuesday.

“Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant,” Savannah wrote on Instagram Monday night.