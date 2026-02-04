Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Savannah Guthrie has issued a desperate plea as the search for her missing mother nears the 48-hour mark.

The hosts of the Today show shared the latest updates in the search for Nancy Guthrie, 84, on air Tuesday morning: Investigators believe Nancy was likely taken from her Tucson home in the early hours of Sunday, she left her cell phone behind in her car, and Savannah has issued a call for prayers and help from the community.

Savannah said in an Instagram post shared Monday night: “We believe in prayer. we believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. we believe in goodness. we believe in humanity. above all, we believe in Him.

“Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. we need you.”

The TV host, who has been absent from the NBC morning show amid her mom’s disappearance, concluded the post by quoting a Bible verse: “‘He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord.’ a verse of Isaiah for all time for all of us. Bring her home.”

open image in gallery ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie has pleaded for her mother’s Arizona community to share information about her disappearance ( Instagram/@savannahguthrie )

Today show co-anchors Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones spoke about Savannah’s message during Tuesday’s show, with Jones saying: “I went to my phone and I saw Savannah’s post, and Savannah’s strength gave me strength. Her resolve, her faith.”

Carson Daly said, “I saw that post from Savannah last night, I hit my knees and prayed. I don’t think I’ve ever prayed for anything harder in my life.”

Nancy was reported missing Sunday at noon after she was absent from her usual church service.

“It is a race against time, and I hope that window hasn’t closed,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC News correspondent Liz Kreutz during Tuesday’s show.

open image in gallery Savannah Guthrie’s mom was last seen Saturday ( Pima County Sheriff’s Department )

Arizona investigators believe the mom, who has limited mobility and needs to take daily medication for her health, was taken from her home against her will.

Nanos told CBS News Monday, “I believe she was abducted, yes.” He added, “She didn't walk from there. She didn't go willingly.”

In a statement reported on air, Savannah said in part: “I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.