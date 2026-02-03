Savannah Guthrie pulling out of Olympics coverage amid mom’s disappearance: report
The ‘Today’ host planned to co-host the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony Friday
Savannah Guthrie is set to drop out of her hosting duties at the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony amid her mother’s disappearance.
The Today anchor’s mom, Nancy Guthrie, remains nowhere to be found nearly 48 hours after she was reported missing Sunday afternoon, as police believe she was abducted from her home in the middle of the night.
Savannah, 54, was set to head to Italy for the start of the winter games Friday, but will not be traveling abroad due to her family emergency, according to Page Six.
The TV personality, who was scheduled to co-host the opening ceremony alongside Terry Gannon, planned to stay in Italy for a week to record NBC’s morning program with her former co-host Hoda Kotb.
NBC did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks