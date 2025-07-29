NYC office tower shooter who killed a cop and three others in anti-NFL rage is the son of an ex-LAPD officer: report

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The father of the gunman who killed four people, including a New York City police officer, is a former Los Angeles Police Department cop, according to a new report.

The Los Angeles Times reported Shane Tamura’s father, Terence, is a former LAPD cop who mostly worked in the San Fernando Valley. He joined the department in 1967, according to the LA Times.

Tobenna Okunna, a football teammate at Golden Valley High School, where Tamura attended, told The Independent: “His dad [was] a cop, his mom was really nice.”

The LAPD has yet to confirm Terence’s employment, despite public records confirming it.

open image in gallery Gunman Shane Tamura’s father is a former Los Angeles Police Department cop, according to a new report ( Supplied )

"The Los Angeles Police Department is aware of the online rumors and media inquiries suggesting a possible connection between the individual involved in the recent New York shooting and our department,” the department told The Independent.

“We take these matters seriously and are actively investigating the information. At this time, we are working to confirm details and gather the facts."

Tamura, 27, entered the Park Avenue skyscraper, which houses NFL offices, Monday evening.

He opened fire in the building's lobby, striking and killing NYPD cop Didarul Islam, 36, whose wife was pregnant with their third child, according to officials.

Tamura fatally shot two others in the lobby and a fourth on the 33rd floor, where he ultimately killed himself with a bullet to the chest, officials said.

open image in gallery Tamura, 27, entered a Park Avenue skyscraper, which houses NFL offices, Monday evening before killing four people, including a New York City police officer ( AP )

This is a developing story...