An individual in a bulletproof vest reportedly opened fire inside a Manhattan skyscraper that’s home to the NFL and asset manager Blackstone on Monday, injuring at least two people.

The shooter, allegedly armed with an assault rifle, injured a police officer and two civilians, reports The New York Post, citing law enforcement sources.

The gunman barricaded himself on the building’s 33rd floor and was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the paper’s sources added, though police haven’t confirmed this publicly.

The Independent has contacted the NYPD and the New York governor’s office for information on the situation.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on X that an “active shooter investigation” was underway.

At least six people overall were shot, FOX 5 New York reports, citing police sources.

The suspect is male, possibly white, with a mustache and sunglasses, according to CNN law enforcement analyst John Miller.

The New York Police Department warned of “police activity” at the Midtown office tower and urged the public to stay away.

The shooting occurred in the lobby of the building, NBC New York reports.

Large numbers of police were seen forming a perimeter around the building at 345 Park Avenue, and officers have also entered the office tower. The FBI is assisting with the response to the shooting, officials announced.

By around 7pm local time, individuals were seen walking out of the building in small groups with their hands raised.

The building is currently on lockdown, ABC7 reports.

New York subways are temporarily skipping the Lexington Avenue / 53rd Street station in both directions as the law enforcement operation continues.

“Currently monitoring the troubling news out of Manhattan,” State Senator Rob Ortt wrote on X. “My prayers are with the people of New York City and the @NYPDnews and first responders as they work to contain this threat.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.