Several people, including the suspect, were shot outside a casino in Reno, Nevada, early Monday.

The shooting happened at the Grand Sierra Resort around 7:25 a.m. in the valet area, according to Reno police.

Police said gunfire was exchanged with the adult male suspect, according to Reno police spokesperson Chris Johnson. The suspect was injured and transported to the hospital where he is in custody. His condition is unknown.

Multiple people were shot, Johnson said, but added that their conditions were not immediately known. Police have not said how many people were injured or if there are any fatalities.

A spokesperson with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting involved an officer at the Grand Sierra Resort.

Police are urging the public to stay away from the casino while they respond to the “critical incident.”

“My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community,” Devon Reese, a member of the Reno City Council, said in a social media post.

“Reno is strong — but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation.”

This is a developing story.