Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Suspect faces murder charges after allegedly shooting dead a 75-year-old collecting cans at her apartment complex

Suspect told police she felt she was in danger and was trying to protect herself

Alex Lang
in New York
Sunday 27 July 2025 00:15 EDT
Amber McNulty, 43, is accused of fatally shooting a 75-year-old woman at an apartment complex as the victim picked up aluminum cans.
Amber McNulty, 43, is accused of fatally shooting a 75-year-old woman at an apartment complex as the victim picked up aluminum cans. (Houston police)

A woman faces a murder charge after the fatal shooting of a 75-year-old woman who was collecting aluminum cans at a Houston apartment complex, police said.

Amber McNulty, 43, was charged with murder on July 24 in connection to the July 15 shooting.

She was initially charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Around 11:15 a.m. on July 15, Houston police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Griggs Road. When officers arrived, they found 75-year-old Linda Edwards with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Amber McNulty, 43, is accused of fatally shooting a 75-year-old woman at an apartment complex as the victim picked up aluminum cans.
Amber McNulty, 43, is accused of fatally shooting a 75-year-old woman at an apartment complex as the victim picked up aluminum cans. (Houston police)
Recommended

Edwards was known for collecting cans that had been set out for her on an apartment porch by a resident, police said. McNulty lived in the apartment and saw Edwards gathering the cans. She put on an armored vest, grabbed the gun and started firing through a window at the victim.

Edwards claimed that she felt she was in danger and was trying to protect herself, authorities noted.

Police detained McNulty at the scene while it was being investigated. This week, authorities announced the murder charge against McNulty..

She is now being held at the Harris County jail.

An anonymous neighbor told KPRC in Houston that she called 911 after the shooting.

“She shot that woman cold blooded,” the unnamed neighbor told the outlet. “I heard something like ‘pow, pow, pow, pow.’ Then I jumped on the floor. Next thing I know, it got real quiet.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in