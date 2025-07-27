Suspect faces murder charges after allegedly shooting dead a 75-year-old collecting cans at her apartment complex

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman faces a murder charge after the fatal shooting of a 75-year-old woman who was collecting aluminum cans at a Houston apartment complex, police said.

Amber McNulty, 43, was charged with murder on July 24 in connection to the July 15 shooting.

She was initially charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Around 11:15 a.m. on July 15, Houston police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Griggs Road. When officers arrived, they found 75-year-old Linda Edwards with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

open image in gallery Amber McNulty, 43, is accused of fatally shooting a 75-year-old woman at an apartment complex as the victim picked up aluminum cans. ( Houston police )

Edwards was known for collecting cans that had been set out for her on an apartment porch by a resident, police said. McNulty lived in the apartment and saw Edwards gathering the cans. She put on an armored vest, grabbed the gun and started firing through a window at the victim.

Edwards claimed that she felt she was in danger and was trying to protect herself, authorities noted.

Police detained McNulty at the scene while it was being investigated. This week, authorities announced the murder charge against McNulty..

She is now being held at the Harris County jail.

An anonymous neighbor told KPRC in Houston that she called 911 after the shooting.

“She shot that woman cold blooded,” the unnamed neighbor told the outlet. “I heard something like ‘pow, pow, pow, pow.’ Then I jumped on the floor. Next thing I know, it got real quiet.”