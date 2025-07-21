Man convicted of killing Etan Patz, one of the first boys featured on missing milk carton, gets sentence tossed

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A federal appeals court said on Monday that Pedro Hernandez, the man convicted of killing six-year-old Etan Patz in 1979, should either be retried or released.

Hernandez, 64, has been in a New York state prison since 2017, serving his 25-to-life imprisonment sentence after being convicted of Patz’s kidnapping and murder.

Patz’s murder became an infamous case in the United States, raising parental fear about children’s safety and launching the missing children’s movement. Patz was one of the first missing children to be featured on a milk carton.

Hernandez, who was 18 at the time of Patz’s disappearance, confessed to kidnapping and murdering Patz after hours of police interrogation in 2012.

However, lawyers for Hernandez had appealed his conviction, saying the court had given improper instructions to the jury at the time.

open image in gallery The man convicted of kidnapping and murdering Etan Patz in 1979 was ordered a new trial or to be released ( AP )

A three-judge panel in New York City sided with Hernandez, saying the trial court’s instructions prejudiced the verdict.

If the case is retried, it would be the third time Patz’s case ends up in court.

The first trial ended in a hung jury, thus a mistrial, in 2015 due to a lack of evidence to support Hernandez’s confession.

Hernandez, who had a history of mental health disorders, gave police his confession after seven hours of questioning. He claimed to have lured the little boy into a basement in the SoHo neighborhood under the promise of a soda. He then told police he strangled him to death and left Patz’s body in a box.

Patz’s body has never been found.

However, the details around Hernandez’s confession, and whether he gave it to police before being read his Miranda rights, became a hotly contested issue at the center of the case.

Hernandez was tried and ultimately convicted in 2017.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…