An 18-year-old faces a first-degree murder charge after a shooting at the University of New Mexico that left one teen dead and another injured.

Police arrested John Fuentes, 18, in Valencia County at 2.30 p.m. Friday, more than 12 hours after a 14-year-old boy was shot dead in Mesa Vista Hall at the University of New Mexico Campus in Albuquerque, state police said.

The initial investigation determined that the incident involved four individuals who were hanging out in a room inside the Casas Del Rio dorm, according to state police. The group was playing video games when the suspect opened fire, fatally shooting a 14-year-old. Fuentes and the other two people in the room then fled the scene.

A 19-year-old was also wounded in the shooting, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive behind the shooting is not immediately clear. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

open image in gallery John Fuentes, 18, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the killing of a 14-year-old on University of New Mexico's Albuquerque campus ( New Mexico State Police )

Fuentes faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. He’s currently being held Bernalillo County’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

Campus police responded to an alarm call at 1.36 a.m. at Mesa Vista Hall. They came across broken windows and what appeared to be blood, police said.

Minutes later, the university said campus police were conducting a staged, tactical evacuation while they processed the crime scene on its Albuquerque central campus.

The school imposed a shelter-in-place order “out of an abundance of caution,” University of New Mexico President Garnett S. Stokes said. The order was lifted as of 4 p.m., but central campus remained closed due to the active crime scene.

open image in gallery New student orientation was happening at the university at the time of the shooting ( Getty/iStock )

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and horrified by this act of violence in our campus community. Our thoughts and prayers go to the loved ones and friends of those lost and injured,” Stokes said. The identities of the victims have not yet been made public.

New student orientation was happening at the university at the time of the shooting, according to the university’s website.

In response to a X user’s concern for those attending the orientation, the university said: “We're looking to ensure the safety of those on campus. NSO students have been directly communicated with, and operations like food services are currently being modified to accommodate them. We will continue to share updates here when they become available.”

The university is offering students and community members mental health services following the shooting. The school urges anyone with information to contact the campus police.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement in the wake of the tragedy.

“Today's deadly shooting at UNM is heartbreaking and I extend my deepest sympathies to the family of the individual who lost their life in this tragedy. I’m grateful for the swift response by UNM police, New Mexico State Police, and other first responders on the scene of this tragedy,” the governor said.

“Let me be clear: New Mexico law prohibits firearms on campus unless carried by peace officers. New Mexico must do better at reducing gun violence, especially involving our young people. We will not accept this as normal.”