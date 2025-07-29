Sen. John Kennedy shredded for his take on gun control after NYC shooting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy advocates for ‘idiot control’ instead of gun control after a gunman killed four in a Manhattan skyscraper — a reaction that has infuriated some social media users.

Shane Tamura, 27, killed three people inside a Midtown Manhattan office building Monday using an AR-15-style rifle. He then turned the weapon on himself.

In the wake of the tragedy, the 73-year-old Louisiana Republican told Fox News’ “Hannity” on Monday evening that there’s no need for additional gun control measures — a response that’s enraged social media users.

He predicted that some of his colleagues will call for legislation around heightened gun control, which he suggested wasn’t necessary.

“We have hundreds of gun control laws, Sean. Maybe thousands,” the senator said. “We don’t need more gun control, we need more idiot control. And I don’t know exactly how to do that but I do know this — I don’t want to hear anyone feeling sorry for this guy who did this.”

open image in gallery Rather than increased gun control measures, Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy calls for ‘idiot control’ ( AP )

“All you can do at a time like this is be sorry,” Kennedy said. He said he was sorry for the NYPD officer and civilians who were killed as well as the people of New York. “This is going to cause them to have to live in further fear,” he said.

“I believe there’s objective evil in this world and we saw it today,” he added.

Social media users slammed the senator for his comments.

“You can’t control idiots, never will. That’s why gun control is the answer,” one X user said.

“Keep lunatics from getting easy access any f****** weapon they want would be a good start,” another blasted.

Yet another quipped: “You could try to implement policies to prevent idiots from getting guns. Kind of like gun control.”

Some made it personal.

“Maybe his constituents can start by electing him out of office,” another wrote.

One user suggested: “Let’s get rid of the idiots in office and vote some in who will try new policies and reduce the rhetoric that is sowing division. That’s the idiot control we need.”

Another succinctly remarked: “He could start by controlling himself.”

open image in gallery Police and emergency vehicles surround the Midtown Manhattan skyscraper after a gunman entered and started ‘spraying’ ammunition inside, killing four victims before turning the gun on himself ( AFP/Getty )

As the work day was coming to an end for many in Manhattan, Tamura walked into the corporate building at 345 Park Ave with a loaded assault rifle and began “spraying” ammunition inside the lobby, police said.

The gunman is accused of killing three civilians, including Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner, and one NYPD officer: 36-year-old Didarul Islam.

“ No words can describe this act of evil: a man who takes the life of others who are innocent. And no words can fill the void that has been left by this tragedy,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference Monday.

Several New York Democrats have since called for additional gun safety measures.

“Gun violence in this country is an epidemic,” New York Rep. Jerry Nadler said in a social media post. “The tragic loss of a brave police officer and innocent civilians is far too common. From Columbine to Sandy Hook, from the Tree of Life synagogue to the Pulse nightclub, from Charleston to today’s shooting in Midtown Manhattan, we must put an end to the easy access to weapons of war that continue to take innocent lives.”

Senator Chuck Schumer remarked on X: “Thank you to our brave first responders on the scene in Manhattan tonight. I’m praying for everyone affected. We must do more to stop gun violence in America.”