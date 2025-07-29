Manhattan shooting latest: 4 dead in NFL HQ building as cops identify gunman as former high school football star
Police say Shane Tamura killed NYPD officer Didarul Islam and critically injured an NFL employee after ‘spraying’ the lobby of a Park Avenue skyscraper with bullets from an AR-15-style rifle
At least four people were killed and another critically injured after a lone gunman stormed an office tower in Midtown Manhattan and opened fire, before turning the gun on himself, officials say.
Police said that Shane Tamura, 27, burst into the 44-story building at 345 Park Avenue – home to offices for the NFL and investment giant Blackstone – shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, carrying an AR-15-style rifle. The suspect “immediately” opened fire, “spraying” the lobby with gunfire, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference.
Tamura, a former high school football star from Southern California, left Las Vegas on Saturday, Tisch said. He died in Rudin Management’s 33rd-floor offices from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, she added.
New York City police officer Didarul Islam was among those killed in the crossfire. A Blackstone executive was also shot dead in the tower’s lobby, sources told the Wall Street Journal. The NFL said one of its employees was critically injured.
Investigators allegedly found a note on Tamura claiming that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a disease linked to head trauma, and asked that his brain be studied, a source told CNN.
Who is Didarul Islam? The NYPD officer killed in Midtown Manhattan shooting
New York City Police Department officer Didarul Islam was among four people gunned down in Monday evening’s shooting at the 345 Park Avenue office tower, officials say.
The 36-year-old Bangladeshi national had been off-duty, but working a private security job in the building when he was shot dead by suspect Shane Tamura, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a Monday press conference.
“He put himself in harm’s way, he made the ultimate sacrifice – shot in cold blood, wearing a uniform that stood for the promise that he made to this city,” she said.
“He died as he lived, a hero.”
Didarul had served in the NYPD’s 47th precinct in the Bronx for three and a half years, New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters.
Adams met with Islam’s family earlier Monday night and told them that “he was a hero and we admire him for putting his life on the line.”
Islam leaves behind his pregnant wife and two young sons.
Shane Tamura: Who is the New York shooting suspect?
Suspected gunman Shane Tamura is accused of opening fire in a Midtown Manhattan office building in New York City on Monday evening and killing four people, including a New York police officer, before turning the gun on himself.
“I want to extend my profound sympathies to all of the victims and their families, and to the brave NYPD cops who today lost a brother,” NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch said a press conference on Monday evening.
“There are still many questions that we have to answer and we will answer them. For now, our city is in mourning of the innocent lives lost. May their memories be a blessing.”
Here’s what we know about the shooting and the suspect:
Who is Shane Tamura and what we know about deadly Manhattan shooting
Watch: Police descend on Midtown Manhattan skyscraper after gunshots ring out
Here's what to know about the shooting
A New York City police officer and at least three others have been killed after a gunman entered a Midtown Manhattan office building and opened fire, according to officials.
Police said the gunman, who is now dead from a self-inflicted wound, was identified as Shane Tamura, a 27-year-old from Las Vegas.
Tamura is accused of strolling into the Manhattan skyscraper carrying an M4 assault rifle by his side on Monday at around 6:30 p.m and “spraying” ammunition inside the building’s entrance.
New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Tamura exited a black BMW and walked toward the building’s entrance carrying the assault rifle. A loaded revolver, ammunition and magazines were found in the car, according to officials.
Rachel Dobkin and Josh Marcus have more: