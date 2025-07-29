Police descend on NYC skyscraper following deadly shooting

At least four people were killed and another critically injured after a lone gunman stormed an office tower in Midtown Manhattan and opened fire, before turning the gun on himself, officials say.

Police said that Shane Tamura, 27, burst into the 44-story building at 345 Park Avenue – home to offices for the NFL and investment giant Blackstone – shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, carrying an AR-15-style rifle. The suspect “immediately” opened fire, “spraying” the lobby with gunfire, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference.

Tamura, a former high school football star from Southern California, left Las Vegas on Saturday, Tisch said. He died in Rudin Management’s 33rd-floor offices from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, she added.

New York City police officer Didarul Islam was among those killed in the crossfire. A Blackstone executive was also shot dead in the tower’s lobby, sources told the Wall Street Journal. The NFL said one of its employees was critically injured.

Investigators allegedly found a note on Tamura claiming that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a disease linked to head trauma, and asked that his brain be studied, a source told CNN.