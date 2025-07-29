Father of cop slain in NYC shooting had stroke when he was told, according to report

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The father of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was killed in Monday’s shooting at a Midtown Manhattan office building, suffered a stroke after learning the news of his son’s death, according to a report.

Muhammad Mainul Islam, the police officer’s cousin, told The New York Post that the bereaved father had the stroke after seeing his son’s body.

“His father went last night to see him,” Muhammad Mainul Islam said. “When he heard the message he had a stroke, feeling bad. So he had a stroke so the hospital did not release him.”

The cousin also said that the 36-year-old deceased officer’s eight-months pregnant wife was taken to hospital by police Tuesday morning. The cop also leaves two young sons.

“They are all crying,” Muhammad Mainul Islam continued. “There is no brother – only him. The family is really feeling a big problem. His wife had the doctor’s appointment. I heard one police officer from the precinct, she took [her] to the hospital.”

Further details were not known on the conditions of Islam’s father and wife. The Independent has contacted the NYPD for comment.

The father of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam (left), who was killed in the shooting Monday, suffered a stroke after learning his son died, according to a report. ( AP )

Officer Islam was one of four people gunned down during Monday evening’s shooting at the office building at 345 Park Avenue. Violence rang out when suspected gunman, Shane Tamura, 27, began “spraying” bullets in the lobby, killing Islam, Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner, and a security guard who has not been identified.

Tamura then took an elevator to the 33rd floor, where he killed another person, identified by The Post as Julie Hyman, a 2020 graduate of Cornell University who worked as an associate at Rudin Management.

Islam had been off-duty from the NYPD and working a private security job in the building when he was killed, authorities said.

“He put himself in harm’s way, he made the ultimate sacrifice – shot in cold blood, wearing a uniform that stood for the promise that he made to this city,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. “He died as he lived, a hero.”

Islam, a Bangladeshi national, had served in the NYPD’s 47th precinct in the Bronx for three and a half years, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. He was a father to two and his wife was pregnant with their third child.

Adams met with Islam’s family on Monday and told them: “he was a hero and we admire him for putting his life on the line.”