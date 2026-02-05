The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for three days, and authorities believe she has been “abducted.”

The FBI and U.S. Border Patrol are assisting Arizona police with the search, and there are increasing concerns for her well-being. Her family fears the consequences could be “fatal” if she goes more than 24 hours without essential medication.

Officials have also said that blood was found inside Nancy’s home, though it’s not clear who it belongs to, according to CBS News and the Los Angeles Times. When asked about these reports at a Tuesday press conference, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos replied: “I'm not saying there's blood inside that house or outside that house.”

Authorities have received “hundreds of leads” related to Nancy’s case, Nanos said.

“We have a team designated to deal with all of our leads. They're looking into all of that. We are sharing all of our leads with the FBI. They are helping us in evaluating those leads, how good they are, where their priority should be,” he told reporters.

open image in gallery A missing person poster for Nancy Guthrie describes her physical appearance. ( Pima County Sheriff's Department )

Here’s what we know so far:

Who is Nancy Guthrie?

Nancy, 84, lives in Catalina Foothills, an affluent community adjacent to the desert just north of Tucson, Arizona. She is described as a white female, approximately 5ft 5in tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. It’s not known what clothing she might be wearing.

Her daughter, Savannah, is a co-host on NBC’s Today show, and Nancy has occasionally appeared on the program in segments alongside her.

How long has she been missing?

Nancy was last seen around 9.30 p.m. on the evening of Saturday, January 31, at her home near Skyline Drive and Campbell Avenue, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

She was reported missing the next day, on Sunday, February 1 after she didn’t attend her regular church service.

At a press conference Tuesday, Nanos said investigators still “don't know where she is.” When asked if investigators believe they’re searching for someone who is still alive, Nanos responded: “We hope we are.”

Nanos also declined to answer questions about a possible “ransom” at the press conference. “We're following all leads we have. That's all I can tell you,” he said.

The sheriff also declined to narrow down the potential time frame of Nancy’s disappearance, telling reporters it could mean investigators “miss some tips and leads.”

How is Nancy’s health?

Nancy is considered a “vulnerable adult” due to her age, and Nanos said at a press conference Monday that she was “very limited in mobility.”

“We know she didn’t just walk out there, that we know,” the sheriff said, adding that her health challenges were only physical.

open image in gallery Nancy Guthrie, 84, pictured with her daughter, Today co-host Savannah Guthrie ( Instagram/@savannahguthrie )

“Nancy Guthrie is of great sound and mind, this is not dementia-related. She is as sharp as a tack. Her family wants everybody to know, this is not somebody that just wandered off.”

She also takes medication that if she does not have in 24 hours “could be fatal,” Nanos said Monday.

What do authorities think happened?

Police believe that Nancy was a victim of a crime.

“At this point, investigators believe she was taken from the home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night. Taken against her will includes possible kidnapping or abduction,” Nanos said at the Monday press conference.

“We believe now, after we’ve processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime,” Nanos said.

open image in gallery Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says authorities now believe Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will. ( Pima County Sheriff's Department )

Who might have abducted or kidnapped her?

Police have yet to publicly identify any potential suspects.

“We’ve submitted all kinds of samples for DNA, and we've gotten some back, but nothing to indicate any suspects,” Nanos told reporters Tuesday.

Former FBI special agent Nicole Parker, a Fox News contributor, told Hannity that Nancy had likely been taken by someone with a “deep grievance”.

“I do believe that it was someone who likely knows her, knows her very well, or knows the structure of the home very well, knows that she lived alone, had their eye on her, and had the entry and exit points of the home, and is quite familiar,” Parker said.

It was clear, Parker added, that “the home itself is the crime scene,” and investigators were withholding some details to avoid compromising the ongoing case.

“There is something about it that is very strongly driving this investigation. Law enforcement has kept that quite confidential and quiet, but there is something that they have seen that is driving the sense of urgency on this.”

Where is the search focusing?

Initial search efforts covered the Catalina Foothills area, using drones, aircraft, ground crews and dog teams. The sheriff’s department said the FBI had offered assistance on the case and U.S. Border Patrol had also assisted with dogs.

The area has seen sunny weather in recent days, though temperatures have dropped to between 40 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit at night, according to AccuWeather.

Nancy’s $1 million home, located on a residential street, appears to be in a secluded area. Photos of her home show it’s surrounded by shrubbery on all sides, and some plants appear to partially block the view of her front door from the street. Her property also has a large outdoor area and a pool.

open image in gallery Law enforcement officers are present outside the home of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" host Savannah Guthrie, near Tucson ( AP )

Nancy’s neighbors have been asked to check their security cameras and call the Pima County Sheriff’s Department if they see anything.

However, large-scale search efforts have now been called off, with Nanos noting: “Right now, we don’t see this as a search mission, as much as we do a crime scene.”

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jon Edwards said Tuesday his agency is analyzing data related to Nancy’s disappearance.

“We’re downloading and analyzing cell phones, obtaining cell tower information, conducting interviews and providing any and all investigative support that the sheriff's department needs,” Edwards told reporters.

What are neighbors saying?

Locals have reacted with shock and rallied to help search for Nancy.

“I just saw her two days ago [on Saturday] checking her mail,” one neighbor told Us Weekly. “She was always smiling and always asking about our family and neighbors. She was very engaged with the community. … It’s very concerning.”

Another neighbor, Morgan Brown, told the magazine that there had been “a lot of dark vans with blacked out windows” in the suburb since Nancy’s disappearance.

“There were a lot of cop cars there at first, and then it was vans, so I assumed that maybe they came across something.”

One neighbor told The Arizona Republic that officers reached out, door to door, to talk to people, asking to see any surveillance videos they had and to look through people’s backyards.

Local resident Jan Henry, who lives nearby, serves as neighborhood watch lead and has been coordinating a volunteer rescue group.

"We sent out an alert to all the neighbors in our neighborhood so we could be looking for her," Henry told local news channel KGUN 9.

Who is her daughter, Savannah?

Nancy’s daughter, 54-year-old Savannah Guthrie, is a co-host on NBC’s Today show and was previously a White House correspondent.

Savannah was born in Victoria, Australia, where the family was living at the time while her father worked for an Arizona-based mining company. They returned to the U.S. two years later and settled in Tucson. Savannah’s father died when she was entering her senior year at high school.

She attended the University of Arizona thanks to her mom, who had taken a job there in order to secure tuition-free education for her children.

Savannah has spoken often about how her mother supported her in her dreams of parenthood, reassuring her that it would happen when the time was right. She now has a daughter, Vale, and a son, Charley, with her husband, Michael Feldman, whom she married in 2014.

How is the family coping?

Savannah Guthrie has asked for help to “bring her home” in the wake of her mother’s disappearance, posting a faith-based message on Instagram on Monday night to her 1.2 million followers.

“Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant,” she wrote. “Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment.”

Savannah was absent from the Today show Monday morning. During the episode, co-host Jenna Bush Hager pleaded for help on her behalf.

open image in gallery L-R: Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie pose on the Today set with Team USA Olympians on August 5, 2024 in Paris, France. ( Kristy Sparow/Getty Images )

What is the public reaction?

Current and former colleagues of Savannah Guthrie have offered their support, with Today co-host Al Roker urging the public to help find Nancy.

“We are praying for Savannah and her family and the return of their beloved Mom, Nancy,” Roker wrote on Instagram.

NBC News’ Kristen Welker has said she is “praying” for the family. Hoda Kotb, Savannah’s former Today co-host, shared a photo of Nancy on Instagram, including the sheriff’s department's phone number, writing: “If you know anything.. pls help.”

Fans also sent Savannah love on Instagram after she made her emotional plea for help.

“Praying for your lovely mom and your family. God is Almighty. Almighty is God,” one fan wrote.

Another wrote: “Sending you so much love and prayers.”

“We’re all praying for your beautiful Mom to return safely. Sending you and your family strength. We love you, Savannah,” a third said.

Any information or evidence relating to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance can be submitted to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department via this online portal. The sheriff’s department said anyone with information is urged to call: (520)-882-7463.