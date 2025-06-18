Break-in reported at home of slain Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The home of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman had been broken into days after her violent death, police say.

The Democratic state House Speaker was fatally shot alongside her husband, Mark, early Saturday in their Minneapolis-area home.

A 57-year-old Minnesota man, Vance Boelter, was arrested for the killings as well as the attempted murder of Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in what authorities called “politically-motivated” attacks.

CBS News reported, citing local authorities, that Hortman’s home had been broken into overnight. The lawmaker’s family says “they don't believe anything was missing,” according to a statement from Brooklyn Park police issued Wednesday.

open image in gallery The home of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman had been broken into days after her violent death, police say ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

open image in gallery The Democratic state House Speaker was fatally shot alongside her husband, Mark, early Saturday in their Minneapolis-area home ( Steven Garcia/Getty Images )

The home was boarded up early Sunday after the evidence from the shooting was processed, police say. Hortman’s family removed valuable items from the home on Tuesday, according to authorities.

"It was discovered that the plywood covering the rear window of the home had been pried off and the window broken to gain entry,” police say.

Authorities searched the home again following the break-in, and as of Wednesday morning, they were still searching for the suspect.

More than an hour before Hortman and her husband were slain, Hoffman and his wife were shot in their nearby home, but survived the attack.

Boelter, who officials believe is responsible for both attacks, was found in a Minnesota woodland on Sunday. He surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

Authorities said they found a list of the names of dozens of Minnesota state and federal elected officials, which often included their home addresses.

David Carlson, a long-time friend of Boelter, said, “He’s been kind of down. He was not as upbeat as he usually is,” per The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Friends and former colleagues of Boelter’s told The Associated Press that he was a devout Christian and went to campaign rallies for President Donald Trump.