Children of murdered Minnesota lawmaker release statement instructing people how to ‘honor’ their parents’ lives

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The adult children of the late Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman have spoken out after the killing of their mom in a “politically motivated assassination.”

Sophie and Colin Hortman said in a lengthy statement to multiple news outlets, "We are devastated and heartbroken at the loss of our parents, Melissa and Mark. They were the bright lights at the center of our lives, and we can’t believe they are gone. Their love for us was boundless. We miss them so much.”

"We want everyone to know that we are both safe and with loved ones. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received, and we appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy as we grieve.”

Shooting suspect Vance Boelter allegedly entered the Hormans’ home in the early hours of Saturday morning dressed as a police officer and driving a realistic SUV police cruiser, complete with emergency lights. He gunned down both Horman before exchanging gunfire with police. That was after he shot state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, at their home, hours earlier, police said.

The two-day manhunt for Boelter ended Sunday night. Boelter now faces state and federal murder charges.

open image in gallery Melissa Hortman, 55, was a politician and lawyer who served as the 61st Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives since 2019. She was gunned down in a ‘politically motivated assassination' over the weekend. ( Minnesota Legislature )

Federal charges include firearm offenses, stalking, and murder, possibly qualifying the case for the death penalty for attacking the Hortmans.

The Hortman kids continued in their statement, "Our family would like to thank law enforcement for their swift action that saved others and for the coordination across communities that led to the arrest of the man who murdered our parents. We especially would like to thank the officers who were first on the scene to our parents’ home and their heroic attempts to rescue our mom and dad.”

"Our parents touched so many lives, and they leave behind an incredible legacy of dedication to their community that will live on in us, their friends, their colleagues and co-workers, and every single person who knew and loved them.”

The children also encouraged the community to honor Mark and Melissa Hortman’s memory through simple, meaningful acts such as planting a tree, enjoying a park or bike trail, petting a dog, telling a dad joke, baking and sharing food, trying a new hobby and standing up for justice and peace.

open image in gallery A memorial for Hartman sits outside the Minnesota state capitl ( Getty Images )

The siblings concluded their statement, “Hope and resilience are the enemy of fear. Our parents lived their lives with immense dedication to their fellow humans. This tragedy must become a moment for us to come together. Hold your loved ones a little closer.”

“Love your neighbors. Treat each other with kindness and respect. The best way to honor our parents' memory is to do something, whether big or small, to make our community just a little better for someone else,” they said.

Boelter is being held on $5 million bail and is due back in court on June 27.