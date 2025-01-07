The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Hooters waitress with an alleged .318 blood alcohol level - more than four times the legal driving limit - was caught attempting to flirt her way out of a traffic stop on bodycam footage.

Sophia Ross, 22, who has pleaded not guilty, was pulled over by the Sarasota Police Department in mid-November and has been charged with a DUI, police confirmed. However, the body camera footage from the arrest has recently gone viral.

Another driver called the police after he spotted Ross stopping at green lights and hitting several curbs in the city of Sarasota, Florida, according to an affidavit seen by The Independent.

When officers found Ross, she had stopped the car and was asleep at the wheel in the stopped vehicle, the affidavit said.

In the bodycam footage, Ross, wearing a Hooters sweater, was asked to perform a sobriety test by an officer, where she called him “daddy.”

open image in gallery Sophia Ross, 22, was caught on bodycam footage flirting with an officer as she was stopped for suspicion of DUI ( Sarasota Police Department )

“Do you want to try this first exercise for me?” the officer asked.

“I will do anything for you, daddy,” Ross replied in a seductive tone. “God damn. You in that suit. I would do f*****g anything for you.”

The officer asked Ross multiple times to complete the sobriety test, explaining that he needed to seek her consent.

“We’re gonna make out here,” Ross replied at one point.

“No we’re not,” the officer bluntly responded.

open image in gallery Ross flirted with the officer while he tried to get her to carry out a sobriety test. Police said her blood alcohol content was more than four times the legal driving limit ( Sarasota Police Department )

open image in gallery Ross referred to the officer as ‘daddy’ during the exchange ( Sarasota Police Department )

The officer kept his composure and was occasionally heard laughing.

When informed that she was being recorded with a bodycam, Ross put her face up to the lens and pulled up her sweatshirt.

“You talk to the camera, you hold this, I will talk to the camera,” she said, while pulling her top.

“You’re taking me home,” she said to the officer. “I want you. You’re taking me home right? You are taking me home.”

The officer pointed out that everything is recorded on bodycam and is public record. “Anybody can see that…Mom, dad, grandma, family,” he said. “I just want you to…”

“You think I give a f***?” Ross responded.

She refused to complete the sobriety test and complied with officers when they handcuffed her.

As police led her into the car, she shouted, “I have to pee you guys.”

open image in gallery Ross is eventually put in the back of a police car after she refused sobriety tests ( Sarasota Police Department )

When the officer asked if anyone could collect Ross’s car, she said to the officer: “You.”

The exchange lasted more than 30 minutes, when officers eventually managed to take Ross away in a police car.

Sarasota Police Department said that the incident is a reminder of the “dangerous consequences” of driving while under the influence. The legal driving limit is .08 and Ross had a blood alcohol content of .318, authorities say.

“While the video circulating online may seem amusing to some, it’s important to remember the serious and dangerous consequences of impaired driving,” Sarasota Police’s public information officer Cynthia McLaughlin told The Independent.

“Our officer maintained professionalism throughout the encounter, ensuring that this driver, whose breath test results were more than four times the legal limit, was safely taken off the road.”

McLaughlin added: “This incident is a stark reminder of the risks posed by impaired drivers, and we are thankful that this situation didn’t result in tragedy.”

Ross is due to appear in court on January 9, according to court documents.