Ghislaine Maxwell, a former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has asked a federal court in New York to set aside her conviction.

Maxwell is currently serving 20 years in prison for her role in a decade-long scheme to sexually exploit and abuse minor girls with Epstein.

This latest attempt by Maxwell to get relief from the court comes as a deadline for the Department of Justice to release files related to Epstein looms.

The DOJ has until Friday to release documents, including records related to the Florida investigation into Epstein —which resulted in a 2008 deal, in which the disgraced financier pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor — as well the Manhattan investigations into Epstein and Maxwell.

Federal prosecutors in New York charged Epstein with sex trafficking of minors in 2019, and weeks later he died by suicide in his jail cell.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of sex charges including sex trafficking of a minor.

