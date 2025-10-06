Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Supreme Court has denied an appeal from Ghislaine Maxwell after the convicted sex trafficker asked the nation’s highest court to review whether prosecutors fairly brought a case against her.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was found guilty of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The justices did not provide a reason for the decision, which was included in a lengthy list of cases that the court has decided to take up or deny as justices begin their new term this month.

Maxwell’s lawyers had argued in court documents that Epstein’s agreement with federal prosecutors in Florida, which included a pledge not to prosecute him or potential co-conspirators, should apply to one of the three counts in Maxwell’s case.

The Department of Justice called on the justices to reject that argument, with Solicitor General D. John Sauer arguing that the U.S. attorney who oversaw such an agreement would have needed to obtain permission for the terms to apply outside that district; Maxwell was prosecuted in New York.

Prosecutors in New York brought federal sex trafficking charges against Epstein in 2019, and he was found dead in his jail cell shortly after his arrest that year.

Maxwell was indicted in 2020 for crimes associated with Epstein’s decades-long scheme to recruit young women and girls — some as young as 14 years old — then sexually abuse them.

From 1994 to 2004, Maxwell and Epstein worked together to recruit young girls and entice them to travel to Epstein’s properties, according to prosecutors. During a monthlong trial in 2021, survivors testified in federal court in Manhattan that Maxwell had groomed them, took their passports, and sexually abused them.

President Donald Trump’s relationship with Epstein and Maxwell has come under renewed scrutiny after the Justice Department sought to draw investigations to a close despite the president’s pledge to release the so-called “Epstein files” that critics argue could expose a wider conspiracy implicating powerful figures.

Maxwell, who is now 63, is not scheduled to be released from prison until 2040. Her best chance of early release is a presidential pardon, though legal experts warn that public statements suggesting that a pardon is even remotely on the table could encourage Maxwell to do anything she can to secure one.

Her attorney David Markus has said she would “welcome” one, though she has not formally sought a pardon from Trump. The president has acknowledged his pardoning power but has not committed to giving her one.

In July, the Justice Department determined “no further disclosure” in the Epstein case “would be appropriate or warranted.”

But in an apparent attempt to suppress criticism surrounding the decision, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche interviewed Maxwell over two days at a Florida courthouse close to the maximum security prison where she was serving time.

Maxwell agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, and she was suddenly moved to a minimum security prison in Texas.

Her lawyers have refused the opportunity for her to voluntarily testify to Congress unless some form of clemency is given. In a letter to a Republican-led House Oversight Committee this summer, Maxwell’s attorneys asked for some immunity protections — and made another appeal to Trump for clemency.

“If Ms. Maxwell were to receive clemency, she would be willing — and eager — to testify openly and honestly, in public, before Congress in Washington, D.C.,” according to the letter, which Maxwell’s legal team provided to The Independent. “She welcomes the opportunity to share the truth and to dispel the many misconceptions and misstatements that have plagued this case from the beginning.”

This is a developing story