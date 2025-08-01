Inside Ghislaine Maxwell’s new Texas prison where she will bunk with Elizabeth Holmes and Jen Shah

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Behind the gates of a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas, three high-profile women – whose lives once played out in the boardroom, on Bravo, or at billionaire dinner parties – now share the same khaki uniform, early wake-up calls, and tightly regulated daily routines.

Ghislaine Maxwell, 62, convicted of trafficking underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein, has just been moved to Bryan Federal Prison Camp, the same facility where Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah are also housed.

While the minimum-security facility is known for a relatively relaxed environment — there are no towering fences, no barbed wire, and no high-security cells — the women must adhere to a strict schedule.

open image in gallery Ghislaine Maxwell, 62, convicted of trafficking underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein, has just been moved to Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas ( Federal Bureau of Prisons )

Inmates are woken at 6 a.m. and are subject to regular roll calls.

“Inmates are treated in a mature and responsible manner,” according to the facility’s handbook, as reported by BBC, “and are expected to act accordingly.”

Rule violations, including a messy bunk, oversleeping, or skipping count, can result in disciplinary action.

Life inside revolves around work, education, and structured recreation. All inmates must hold jobs, earning between 12 cents and $1.15 per hour in areas like food service or maintenance.

Outside of work, inmates can take classes in business, foreign languages, and fitness, attend religious services, or watch television.

Meals follow a standard Federal Bureau of Prisons menu, which consists of chicken, tacos, hotdogs, and macaroni, and inmates are allotted one hour per meal. Family visits are allowed on weekends and holidays, and limited physical contact is permitted.

open image in gallery While the minimum-security facility is known for a relatively relaxed environment, the women must adhere to a strict schedule ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

open image in gallery Inmates are kept in dormitory-style cells ( Zoukis Consulting Group / YouTube )

Maxwell’s transfer this week comes as renewed scrutiny surrounds the Epstein case, since an outcry over the Justice Department’s statement last month saying that it would not be releasing any additional documents from the Epstein sex trafficking investigation.

Now, Maxwell joins a prison population of just over 500 women, mostly non-violent offenders. Many of the women incarcerated there – including Holmes and Shah – have been convicted of financial crimes and fraud.

Holmes reported to Bryan in May 2023 to begin serving an 11 year sentence for defrauding investors in her blood-testing startup, Theranos.

The woman once hailed as the next Steve Jobs now wakes at in a dorm-style bunk, eats meals in a communal cafeteria, and earns a fraction of her previous Silicon Valley life.

open image in gallery Maxwell joins Elizabeth Holmes, who reported to Bryan in May 2023 to begin serving an 11-year sentence for defrauding investors in her blood-testing startup, Theranos ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Holmes has reportedly bonded with reality star Jen Shah, Shah’s representative, Chris Giovanni, told People in 2023.

Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison in January 2023 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scam. Her sentence has since been reduced, and her release date is now set for November 3, 2026.

In a May 30 blog post shared by her representative, Shah greeted fans with the Islamic phrase “Bismillah” and offered updates on her well-being: “I am in great spirits and well,” she wrote, adding that she remains dedicated to fitness and helping other inmates achieve their goals.

open image in gallery Jennifer Shah, center, of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" reality television series, touches her face mask as she leaves Manhattan federal court, after pleading guilty to wire fraud conspiracy, in New York, Monday July 11, 2022 ( AP )

“I wanted to share a personal image that I mailed to my team of one of my shahmazing workouts,” she wrote, alongside a photo of herself jumping rope outdoors. “The consistent love and admiration from my supporters, my loving family, and my faith keeps me going.”

According to her representatives, she is making restitution payments and is focused on rebuilding her life once she returns to her family.