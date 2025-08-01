Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly moved from Florida prison to Texas as Trump weighs pardon
Ghislaine Maxwell is now in a federal prison in Texas
Jeffrey Epstein’s long-time associate Ghislaine Maxwell has reportedly been moved from her prison in Florida to another institution in Texas, The New York Sun reports.
Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in helping Epstein recruit, groom, and abuse young girls. She was being held at a federal prison in Tallahassee. Now, she’s at the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in southeast Texas, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told the Sun.
This comes amid mounting speculation over whether President Donald Trump could grant the British socialite a pardon.
“Well, I’m allowed to give her a pardon, but nobody’s approached me with it,” Trump said Monday. “Nobody’s asked me about it.”
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
