Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly moved from Florida prison to Texas as Trump weighs pardon

Ghislaine Maxwell is now in a federal prison in Texas

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Friday 01 August 2025 10:46 EDT
Comments

Jeffrey Epstein’s long-time associate Ghislaine Maxwell has reportedly been moved from her prison in Florida to another institution in Texas, The New York Sun reports.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in helping Epstein recruit, groom, and abuse young girls. She was being held at a federal prison in Tallahassee. Now, she’s at the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in southeast Texas, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told the Sun.

This comes amid mounting speculation over whether President Donald Trump could grant the British socialite a pardon.

“Well, I’m allowed to give her a pardon, but nobody’s approached me with it,” Trump said Monday. “Nobody’s asked me about it.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

