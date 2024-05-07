Elizabeth Holmes has more months shaved off prison sentence, records show

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has shaved several more months of her jail time, prison records show.

Holmes, 40, was convicted in January 2022 on four counts of fraud and conspiracy for lying about the capabilities of her biotech company’s blood testing technology and conning investors out of millions of dollars.

She was originally sentenced to 11 years and is housed at the minimum security Camp Bryan federal prison in Texas.

In July 2023, The Independent reported that Holmes’s prison sentence had been shortened by nearly two years, with a projected release date of December 29 2023.

The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) database now shows Holmes’s projected release date as August 16 3032.

Elizabeth Holmes has shaved several months off her 11 year sentence at Camp Bryan prison in Texas, records have shown ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

According to the BOP, prisoners can be granted early release for good behaviour, completion of substance abuse programmes or receive credit for “productive activities”.

The spokesperson told The Independent that every inmate earns a sentence discount of 54 days per year for every year they are deemed to have met good conduct requirements under the First Step Act.

In addition, inmates can see more time taken off their sentences by earning time credits that accrue when they complete certain prison and work programmes, part of the federal government’s way to reduce recidivism and ease the prison population.

It is unclear what Holmes has done to earn yet more time off her sentence.

The Independent has contacted Holmes’s representatives for more information on her reduced sentence.

Holmes, right, was convicted in January 2022 on four counts of fraud and conspiracy for lying about the capabilities of her biotech company Theranos ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

As well as prison time Holmes and her former partner and Theranos COO Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who was convicted at a separate trial of 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy, were also ordered to repay victims $452m.

She claimed to have developed medical devices that could diagnose hundreds of diseases and medical conditions with just a pinprick of blood.

But when it emerged that the blood testing technology didn’t do what she claimed it did, the company imploded and she was charged with fraud and conspiracy in 2018.

During her time at Camp Bryan, Holmes has reportedly struck up a close friendship with ex-Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah, who is also serving time at the institution.