Independent
DOJ releases transcripts of Ghislaine Maxwell’s interview on Epstein case

Ghislaine Maxwell was Jeffrey Epstein’s close associate

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Friday 22 August 2025 14:59 EDT
The Justice Department has released the transcripts of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s interview with Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in helping Epstein recruit, groom and abuse young girls. Blanche interviewed her last month in Tallahassee, Florida.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

