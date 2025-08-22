DOJ releases transcripts of Ghislaine Maxwell’s interview on Epstein case

The Justice Department has released the transcripts of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s interview with Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in helping Epstein recruit, groom and abuse young girls. Blanche interviewed her last month in Tallahassee, Florida.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
