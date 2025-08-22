DOJ releases Maxwell interview with Todd Blanche as wait continues for Epstein Files: Live updates
House Oversight Committee intends to release files relating to criminal investigations into late sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein, panel’s spokesperson says
The Justice Department has publicly released a transcript of an interview conducted between Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.
In excerpts from the transcripts, the British socialite discussed Donald Trump on multiple occasions, hailing his “extraordinary achievement” in taking back the Oval Office and downplaying the president’s relationship woth the disgraced financier.
Elsewhere Maxwell denied the existence of Epstein’s controversial “client list” – which has spawned conspiracy theories within the MAGA world.
The sudden release of the transcript Friday comes as the department begins to turn over documents from the disgraced financier’s sex trafficking investigation to the House Oversight Committee.
Earlier this month, the committee subpoenaed the DOJ regarding the criminal case against the late convicted sex offender and financier that has recently shaken the top levels of Trump’s administration, attracting myriad conspiracy theories.
Once received, the committee plans to make public some of the Epstein files, a spokesperson told CNN. It is not clear when that will be.
The Epstein files became one of the biggest scandals of the Trump presidency when the DOJ and FBI announced in July that no further disclosures would be made regarding the case.
Maxwell says Bill Clinton did not visit Epstein's island
Ghislaine Maxwell says the former U.S. president Bill Clinton was not a friend of Jeffrey Epstein, and that she did not believe he had visited the disgraced financier’s private island.
“President Clinton was my friend, not Epstein's friend... So I guess, indirectly, through Mr. Epstein, because it was with his plane, but I'd have been there anyway without him,” she told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.
“Do you know whether, for 17 example, President Clinton ever received a massage?” Blanche asked her.
Maxwell replied: “I don't believe he did.”
Blanche continued: “I think you said... you're not aware of President Clinton ever going to [Epstein’s private] island?”
“He never. Absolutely never went,” Maxwell replied.
“And I can be sure of that because there's no way he would've gone – I don't believe there's any way that he would've gone to the island, had I not been there. Because I don't believe he had an independent friendship, if you will, with Epstein.”
Maxwell denies the existence of Epstein's 'client list'
Ghislaine Maxwell’s has denied the existence of Jeffrey Epstein’s highly controversial “client list” that has long-been the source of conspiracy theories.
During an interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, was asked about the list – which was alleged to have contained the information of associates of the deceased pedophile financier.
“There's been a lot of conversations about whether Mr. Epstein maintained, like, a list of people, like a book of famous people that he knew.,” Blanche asked her.
“Like a, it's called a black book or a client list or a list. Did you know of the existence of any such list?”
Maxwell replied: “There is no list.”
Maxwell says Trump 'absolutely never' was inappropriate with masseuses
In part of Ghislaine Maxwell’s high profile interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, the British socialite was asked directly about Donald Trump’s relationship with the disgraced finacier.
“I don't know how they met, and I don't know how they became friends,” Maxwell said, per the transcripts.
“I certainly saw them together and I remember the few times I observed them together, but they were friendly. I mean, they seemed friendly.”
Blanche continued: “And did you ever hear Mr. Epstein or anybody say that President Trump had done anything inappropriate with masseuses or with anybody in your world?”
“Absolutely never, in any context,” Maxwell replied.
Ghislaine Maxwell hailed Trump's 'extraordinary achievement' in becoming president
In part of Ghislaine Maxwell’s high profile interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, the British socialite praised Donald Trump for his “extraordinary achievement” on becoming president.
“So my father liked him very much, and he was loved – really liked his wife as well, because we were both Czechoslovakian,” the unredacted transcript read. “And as far as I'm concerned, President Trump was always very cordial and very kind to me.”
“And I just want to say that I find... I admire his extraordinary achievement in becoming the President now.
“And I like him, and I've always liked him. So that is the sum and substance of my entire relationship with him.”
Trump uses Epstein question to boast about achievements
When asked about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal Wednesday, Trump side-stepped and used the opportunity to boast about his achievements and take aim at the Democrats instead.
“We had the greatest six months, seven months in the history of the presidency. And the Democrats don't know what to do, so they keep bringing up that stuff, but it affected them,” he said.
“Bill Clinton was on his plane and went to the island. I don't want to bring that up.”
“This is a democratic hoax to try and get the the at the the significance of what we've done over the past seven months. Nobody's ever seen anything like it. They say it's number one in history.”
DOJ planning to publicly release Blanche-Maxwell interview, source says
The Justice Department will publicly released a transcript of an interview conducted between Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.
The transcript of the high-profile interview may be released as soon as this afternoon, sources told CNN.
'Hoax, hoax, hoax': Trump doubles down on Democrat Epstein conspiracy
Donald Trump doubled down on his claims that the Epstein case was a Democratic hoax Friday, when asked about the DOJ file transfer to the House Oversights Committee.
“I don't know anything about that, but I have said to Pam and everybody else, give them everything, because it's a Democrat hoax. That's just a hoax,” he said.
“The whole Epstein thing is a Democrat hoax.”
Trump responds to DOJ file release to Congress
Donald Trump said he “couldn’t care less” that files about the Jeffrey Epstein case were being sent by the DOJ to Congress, telling reporters that he was “in support of keeping [the case] totally open.”
“You got a lot of people that it could be mentioned out of those files that don't deserve to be people we knew everybody in Palm Beach,” he said.
“I don't know anything about that, but I have said to Pam [Bondi] and everybody else, give them everything, because it's a Democrat hoax.”
DOJ Epstein records could total 100,000 pages
A federal judge who on Wednesday rejected the Trump administration’s request to unseal grand jury transcripts from the Jeffrey Epstein case, noted the voluminous records held by the DOJ.
Judge Richard Berman wrote that the scant information contained in 70 pages of Epstein grand jury transcripts “pales in comparison to the Epstein investigative information and materials in the hands of the Department of Justice," which he said totals around 100,000 pages.
“The Government is the logical party to make comprehensive disclosure to the public of the Epstein Files,” Berman wrote.
