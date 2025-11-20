Trump signs bill to release Epstein files after months of resistance
‘Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!’ the president announced
Donald Trump has signed the bill to release the files related to Jeffrey Epstein, ending months of resistance to making the records public.
Just one day after Congress swiftly passed legislation to compel the Justice Department to release files related to the late convicted sex offender, the president announced that he had signed the bill on Wednesday evening.
“Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures,” Trump wrote in a lengthy Truth Social post. He mentioned several Democrats who appeared in the email exchanges from Epstein’s estate that the House Oversight Committee made public last week, including Bill Clinton and Larry Summers.
“Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!” the president wrote.
“At my direction, the Department of Justice has already turned over close to fifty thousand pages of documents to Congress. Do not forget — The Biden Administration did not turn over a SINGLE file or page related to Democrat Epstein, nor did they ever even speak about him,” he continued.
Trump accused Democrats of using the Epstein Files to distract from Republican victories.
“For years our Great Nation has had to endure RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, IMPEACHMENT HOAX #1, IMPEACHMENT HOAX #2, and many other Democrat created Witch Hunts and Scams, all of which have been so terrible and divisive for our Country, and have been done to confuse, deflect, and distract from the GREAT JOB that Republicans, and the Trump Administration, are doing,” the president said. “This latest Hoax will backfire on the Democrats just as all of the rest have!”
More follows.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments